Knicks: Potential trade destination emerges for $18.9 million burden

Nov 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have been actively seeking a trade partner to take on Evan Fournier and the $18.9 million he is due for the 2023–24 season. After Fournier openly criticized the Knicks for how he was treated and removed from the starting rotation, it’s clear he’s attempting to expedite a trade deal.

With no loyalty binding the two parties, the Knicks are in no rush and will take their time to secure a beneficial trade. However, it is almost certain that Fournier will be moved this off-season, with the timing being the only unknown factor.

San Antonio Spurs Show Interest

While the Knicks were negotiating with several teams to include Fournier’s contract in a larger trade deal, Ian Bagley of SNY noted the San Antonio Spurs as a potential suitor. Bagley stated, “The Spurs are among those teams who have had interest in acquiring Fournier via trade. Unless they have changed course recently, the Knicks have been against attaching any additional draft compensation in a Fournier trade.”

Despite averaging a mere 6.1 points per game in the last season, Fournier, 30, can still be a valuable asset. He had made just 27 appearances last year but played 80 games during the 2021–22 season, averaging 14.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and shot .417 from the field and .389 from three-point range.

Fournier, a volume shooter from beyond the arc, requires consistent playtime to find his rhythm. The Knicks, however, opted to give more playtime to younger players like Quentin Grimes. Additionally, the signing of Donte DiVincenzo to a four-year, $47 million contract has assuredly signaled the end of Fournier’s stint in New York.

Knicks Eyeing a Major Deal

The Knicks are still on the hunt for a significant deal that would bring a third star to join forces with Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, potentially including Fournier’s contract in such a deal.

For now, Leon Rose is exhibiting patience, allowing trade deals to come to them rather than aggressively pushing the market in hopes of forcing something to materialize.