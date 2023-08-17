Knicks’ top 3 trade candidates listed

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

As the NBA’s offseason unfolds, New York Knicks enthusiasts are abuzz with predictions regarding potential trade moves leading up to the imminent season’s trade deadline.

Potential Knicks Trade Candidates: A Trio to Watch

Fred Katz from The Athletic shed light on three promising players who might find themselves amidst trade discussions in the near future. These potential trade candidates include Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley.

“Quickley and Grimes are still on their rookie-scale contracts. Add either onto Fournier, and the Knicks would still require more outgoing salary to bring back a giant contract,” Katz wrote. “But pairing Fournier and Barrett — whose four-year, $107 million extension kicks in this season — together would allow New York to get ambitious.”

Up to now, the Knicks have showcased a wait-and-watch strategy this offseason, resisting the temptation of making groundbreaking trade decisions. The consensus is this stance is unlikely to change soon.

Analysing Player Dynamics

The buzz around Evan Fournier is hard to miss. His outspoken discontent regarding his role with the Knicks has been a hot topic this summer. Fans are leaning toward the expectation of a trade, with many finding it hard to picture him as part of the active roster for the upcoming season.

RJ Barrett has been the center of many discussions too. Despite his age, the 23-year-old forward has shown immense potential. Yet, his fluctuating performance last season has raised eyebrows. His average of slightly above 19 points was shadowed by periods of inconsistency, although he managed to pull off a commendable postseason display. Barrett’s wavering form and his hefty extension might make the Knicks reconsider his long-term presence.

The case of Immanuel Quickley is particularly intriguing. His previous near-trade scenario in December, coupled with his reported aspirations for a lucrative contract extension possibly touching $100 million, puts him squarely in the spotlight. With the Knicks’ recent signings, notably guard Donte DiVincenzo and an extended contract for forward Josh Hart, Quickley’s position appears increasingly uncertain.

The crux lies in Quickley’s perceived value. If the Knicks anticipate difficulties in retaining him, they might opt for a trade, ensuring they leverage his current market value rather than risk losing him in free agency without any compensation.

Season’s Progress: The Decisive Factor

It’s undeniable that the Knicks’ trade decisions will be heavily influenced by the season’s trajectory. As the season unfolds, it remains to be seen how it will shape their market strategies. Knicks fans and analysts alike will be keenly watching these developments, making this season especially intriguing.

