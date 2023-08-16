Knicks’ RJ Barrett draws glowing review from Team Canada Head Coach

Feb 27, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) reacts during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks‘ forward, RJ Barrett, is making waves on the international stage, representing Team Canada in the FIBA World Cup this year. Barrett is among the trio from the Knicks who are showcasing their skills in this prestigious tournament.

Barrett’s Stellar Performance Against Germany

In the recent gripping 113-112 overtime win against Germany, Barrett showcased his dominance on the basketball court. He delivered an outstanding performance by netting 31 points, shooting an impressive 13-14 overall, and going 4-4 from beyond the arc. This brilliant display played a pivotal role in spearheading his team’s remarkable comeback.

Alongside his scoring prowess, Barrett also chipped in with five rebounds, a steal, and an assist, augmenting his already remarkable stats for the game. This performance did not go unnoticed, earning high praise from Canada’s head coach, Jordi Fernández.

“Overall, he was outstanding. Very efficient offensively,” Fernández told Canada Basketball. “He’s been very clean with his decision-making, running the floor and attacking the paint, so this is exactly what we needed from him. This is exactly the production we want.”

Broadening Horizons on the International Stage

The international platform of the FIBA World Cup provides RJ Barrett with a golden opportunity to hone his skills and get ready for the forthcoming NBA season. For many basketball players, representing their nation is a matter of immense pride, and this exposure can serve as a significant confidence booster. A confident Barrett would undeniably be an asset for the Knicks in the upcoming season.

Fans will be eagerly waiting to see if Barrett can maintain this momentum in Team Canada’s upcoming exhibition match against Spain this Thursday.

