Knicks to formally announce Jalen Brunson as captain in live event

The New York Knicks announced earlier this week that star point guard Jalen Brunson will be named their 36th captain in franchise history, and the team will formally celebrate the announcement in a live event that will be held Thursday afternoon.

Jalen Brunson is on track to becoming a Knicks legend

Dec 8, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

This is undoubtedly a historic moment for the franchise, as Brunson has blossomed into a superstar and MVP-caliber player in the two seasons he has been with the Knicks. The former second-round pick has defied the odds and now gets to hold one of the most prestigious honors in basketball.

He now joins Knicks legends such as Patrick Ewing, Willis Reed, and Carmelo Anthony as players that have been named as a captain in the history of the franchise. Brunson is on track to become one of the greatest Knicks players ever, and holding the name of captain only emphasizes his importance to the team.

Brunson was one of the game’s best players last season, averaging 28.7 points (fourth in the NBA) and 6.7 assists while shooting 48% from the floor and 40% from three. He was also named to the All-Star team for the first time in his career, and was a member of the All-NBA Second Team. His efforts led the Knicks to 50 wins and the second seed in the Eastern Conference despite the roster being heavily depleted during the final stretch and in the playoffs.

During the playoffs, Brunson elevated his game even further, averaging 32.4 points and 7.5 assists including four consecutive 40-point games. This valiant effort led the Knicks to the second round of the postseason for the second straight season and they were one game shy of reaching the Eastern Conference Finals.

The team added his former Villanova teammate Mikal Bridges in the offseason and re-signed OG Anunoby to a long-term extension, so more success is likely on the rise for Brunson and the Knicks, with the hope that they can reach the NBA Finals and potentially win a title. If Brunson can lead this team to a title while being named a captain, then he will have his name etched in Knicks history forever.