Knicks to face juggernaut Suns without 2 of their potent scorers

The New York Knicks have caught a major break for their upcoming game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Knicks to face shorthanded Suns down Kevin Durant & Bradley Beal

The Knicks will hit the road to take on the Suns without two of their most potent scorers in the lineup. Per New York Basketball, Suns superstar Kevin Durant and former three-time All-Star Bradley Beal have both been ruled out for the affair with calf injuries. Phoenix also may have to fend for themselves without center Jusuf Nurkic, who is questionable with an ankle infirmity.

New York has a ripe opportunity to down a Phoenix team that is competitive in the West as the No. 6 seed at 9-6. Durant (27.6 points per game) and Beal (17.8 PPG) account for 45.4 of the Suns’ 111.4 PPG. The Knicks will instead be burdened with trying to slow down All-Star Devin Booker — the third member of the Suns’ three-headed offensive monster. He is putting up 23.5 PPG and 6.5 assists a night.

Knicks must be prepared for Suns role players ready to step up

In Durant and Beal’s stead, the Knicks can expect small forward Ryan Dunn, who has started in eight of 14 games this year, as well as Grayson Allen and starting point guard Tyus Jones to make up for that scoring void. Mason Plumlee will also likely take over for Nurkic down low should the Bosnia and Herzegovina native sit.

The Knicks (8-6) have yet to square off against the Suns this season. New York’s multivariate attack is spearheaded by All-Stars Karl-Anthony Towns (26.2 PPG) and Jalen Brunson (24.4 PPG), as well as OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges both scoring north of 16 points a night. They’ll look to improve the Knicks to 9-6 with a win. Tip-off for Wednesday night’s action is set for 10 PM ET.