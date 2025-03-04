Knicks superstar wins latest NBA Player of the Week out East

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson is the latest NBA Player of the Week in the Eastern Conference.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson was East’s best player in Week 19

The NBA shared the news of Brunson’s award on Monday afternoon:

NBA Players of the Week for Week 19.



West: Zach LaVine (@SacramentoKings)

East: Jalen Brunson (@nyknicks) pic.twitter.com/QwILCanT8i — NBA (@NBA) March 3, 2025

Brunson was elite & clutch for Knicks last week

The Villanova product’s statline speaks for itself — MVP-level play. Most importantly, thanks to his heroics, the Knicks went undefeated across three games.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Beneath the surface, Brunson delivered down the stretch. All three of New York’s games were decided by five points or less. The Philadelphia 76ers erased the Knicks’ nine-point lead heading into the fourth quarter on Feb. 26, and took a four-point lead with 2:42 to go. The New Jersey native silenced that 13-point turnaround with 10 of his 14 fourth quarter points coming in that stretch to give the Knicks the 110-105 win.

Brunson went on to score seven fourth-quarter points in New York’s 114-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. That includes a game-tying floater with two minutes left, followed by a three to put the Knicks up by one with 24.1 seconds left in regulation. He iced the Grizzlies with an assist to OG Anunoby, who drilled the game-winning three.

The 28-year-old closed off his week by scoring 10 points in the fourth against the Miami Heat on Sunday. He tied the game at 105 apiece. Brunson would then score six of New York’s final 11 points in overtime to give them the 116-112 victory.

Play like this is what has the Knicks positioned as one of the best teams in the NBA in late-game situations. He’ll look to keep up his impactful play for New York for the rest of the season.