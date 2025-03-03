Knicks facing grueling 3-game set against West Contenders

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks could reverse their ill fortune against top contenders in their tough upcoming slate.

Knicks to play 3 top-7 seeds in the NBA

The Knicks (40-20) have their next game against the surging Golden State Warriors (32-28). New York will then battle both Los Angeles teams. The Lakers (38-21) will host the Knicks to kick off their five-game road trip. New York will then play the Clippers (32-28) after that.

These next three games will be pivotal for the Knicks. The team has been highly scrutinized for owning an 0-7 record against the league’s three-best teams, being the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Boston Celtics.

Knicks can gain playoff momentum vs. the West forces

New York can turn that tide though. The Warriors are the strongest they’ve been this year with Jimmy Butler in town next to Stephen Curry. Their fluid offense will test the Knicks’ perimeter defense and ability to switch off the ball. New York will have a great size advantage, with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently playing Draymond Green at the five.

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

As for the Lakers, the addition of Luka Doncic has directly coincided with them going 7-2 in their last nine games, including six straight wins. The Knicks will have their hands full dealing with him and LeBron James on the wings, surrounded by great shooters, a la Dorian Finney-Smith and Austin Reaves. New York’s interior defense will also be greatly needed.

To close out their stretch, the Clippers will bring a multivariate attack to the game. James Harden and Ivica Zubac in the pick-and-roll will require Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson to be acute on defense. Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby will own the marquee matchups of the night against Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard, as well as Harden.

Knicks could gain control of season series’ with wins

The Knicks have yet to play the Warriors or Clippers this season. However, they could tie their season series with the Lakers at 1-1 with a win. They could also gain control of the season series against Golden State and the Clippers with victories.

All three opponents hold teams to under 112 points per game, ranking in the top-10 league wide, as opposed to the Knicks, who give up 112.9 PPG per game. If the Knicks can get going from distance and impose their will in the interior, they stand a great chance of coming out on top and gaining momentum as the playoffs near.