Knicks could reclaim former G League standout for final roster spot

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks could swiftly reel Moses Brown back into their franchise ranks in the coming days.

Knicks linked to Moses Brown in potential reunion

Real GM relayed a report from SNY which shed light on Brown soon heading for free agency:

“Moses Brown is a potential candidate to fill the 15th roster spot for the New York Knicks, sources told Ian Begley of SNY,” the Real GM Wiretap published. “Brown is currently on a 10-day contract with the Mavs. The Mavs cannot immediately sign Brown to another 10-day deal because they are hard-capped at the first apron.”

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Brown would be a high-energy big for the Knicks’ bench

The 7-2 center was picked up from the Knicks’ G League affiliate by the Dallas Mavericks in late February. Brown has played in four games and started two for the Mavericks.

In that span, he’s averaged 11.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in only 18.3 minutes per game for Dallas. Brown has reflected his stellar play from his days with the Westchester Knicks, where he boasted 16.4 PPG, 13 RPG and 2.6 BPG.

Seeing that the Mavericks cannot keep the UCLA product on board, the Knicks could add him on a short-term deal, even with their stout depth at center. While New York has great need for a talented scoring small forward to round out their bench, injuries to their big men could warrant Brown getting his first taste of action at Madison Square Garden this winter.