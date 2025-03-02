Knicks: former NBA All-Star vouches for bizarre Jalen Brunson trade

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have their core tied together for the next few years, spearheaded by the leadership of their captain Jalen Brunson. They’re having a very successful season right now and are expected to take steps forward each season.

Jeff Teague makes bizarre Jalen Brunson trade proposal

However, former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague suggested that Brunson may not be the guy in New York. Speaking on his Club 520 podcast, Teague presented a bold take that the team would be better off with Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving instead of Brunson.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

“If you trade Jalen Brunson back to the Mavericks for Kyrie Irving, nobody would be mad in New York,” Teague said (h/t Sports Illustrated’s Geoff Magliocchetti). “Even though Jalen Brunson kills in the Garden, the way Kyrie’s going to make it look in the Garden, he’s going to put on a show; everyone would go to the game and be happy.”

Considering the reaction that the Mavericks got after they traded away Luka Doncic, a fan favorite and franchise player, it is safe to assume Knicks fans would feel the same way if Brunson was dealt. Brunson’s arrival in 2022 accelerated the team’s turnaround, and thanks to his ascension to becoming a superstar, the Knicks have legitimate title hopes.

The Knicks wouldn’t be upgrading in a hypothetical Brunson-Irving swap

Additionally, Brunson is simply a better player than Irving right now. Brunson averages more points and assists than Irving and is shooting a higher field goal percentage as well. That’s not to discredit Irving’s skill set, but the Knicks would not be upgrading players in a hypothetical trade involving the two.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Furthermore, the ages of the two players make a stark difference when looking at a long-term scope. Brunson is only 28-years-old while Irving turns 33 this month. The aforementioned Brunson also was willing to take a pay cut during his prime, showing his loyalty to New York, which deserves to be rewarded.

Luckily, there is essentially zero chance that the Knicks move Brunson anytime soon, and it is a move that would come with huge ramifications if they did.