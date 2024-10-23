Knicks: Studs and duds from 132–109 blowout loss to the Celtics

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The transition of power is seldom peaceful as the new-look New York Knicks look flustered on opening night against the Boston Celtics. It would be malpractice to overreact to the first game of the season, but then again, going down 35 points is despicable for a Knicks team with championship aspirations.

Miles McBride was the star on opening night, maximizing his role and production in his allocated minutes. The Knicks start the season with a demoralizing 132–109 loss, and regardless of how well they play from this day, the only matchup that will sway public opinion on New York is defeating Boston.

Studs from the Knicks’ season opener

Deuce was on the loose

In a hailstorm, the silver lining saw Miles McBride look as poised, deliberate, and confident as he’s ever looked in a Knicks uniform. Scoring 22 points on 80% from the floor, McBride seemed to be the only player who knew where his place in the puzzle was and how to be most effective. His shot creation off the dribble is on elite timing, and he will be rewarded well Friday night against the Pacers for such a brilliant offensive display on opening night.

There has been discourse about bringing McBride in as a starting two next to Brunson and moving Hart to the bench. Following opening night, this narrative may grow larger wings as McBride fit like a glove in his minutes with predominantly starters.

Jalen Brunson is great and will only get better

Jalen Brunson delivered an impressive performance with 22 points and a 71 percent true shooting percentage, looking sharp right from the opening tip. The new season brought several adjustments for the Knicks, with one major change being the appointment of Brunson as team captain. This isn’t just a symbolic role; Brunson is the leader of the team, and his influence is crucial to its success. While it’s not his responsibility to oversee the personal lives of his teammates, building a strong mental approach as a cohesive unit is vital, especially against tough opponents like Boston.

Duds from the Knicks’ blowout loss to the Celtics

The Knicks’ defense was nonexistent

Unfortunately, the Knicks struggled defensively, appearing overwhelmed for much of the game, and they also lacked offensive rhythm for three quarters. Brunson’s leadership will be key to ensuring the team finds its footing moving forward.

For three quarters, the Knicks’ defense struggled. The Celtics made 29 three-pointers at a rate of 47%, and it could have been even higher if not for the final eight minutes of the game, which turned into a less serious contest for Boston. The Knicks seemed to give up early, as the Celtics continually found favorable matchups and capitalized on them. Many fans questioned why Anunoby wasn’t guarding Tatum, or why they didn’t fight over screens to keep Bridges on Brown and Tatum. The answer lies in the Knicks’ lack of preparation for the intensity of this opening night matchup.

Mikal Bridges changed his jumper

There were concerns raised during the preseason about Bridges’ jumper. He has developed a new and, in his view, improved jump shot, but it hasn’t been successful so far. However, we know Bridges is a hard worker. In the first half, he went 0 for 5 from the floor, but he managed to score 12 points in the third quarter as his shots started falling. Bridges finished the game with 16 points shooting 53% from the field.

Takeaways from the Knicks’ season-opening loss

New York had a terrible start to the season. While losing is part of basketball, losing by 23 points and being down by 35 on opening night is hard for fans to accept. The score was so lopsided that most starters didn’t play in the fourth quarter, which allowed rookies to take the floor. Interestingly, the fourth quarter was the only one in which Boston was outscored. During this time, both Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Kolek scored their first points in the NBA.

There’s a good anticipation that Thibs will break tradition, with the level of young guys and lack of depth it must be on the table to start the season. Friday night, the Indiana Pacers are in town as the Knicks’ home opener will be buzzing. Securing a win over who New York lost to last playoffs would be a return to reality.