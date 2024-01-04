Knicks stars falling behind in All-Star voting

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The first returns of All-Star Game fan voting came in Thursday, but with two New York Knicks stars falling behind in the early stages of voting.

Jalen Brunson currently is sixth in fan voting

Point guard Jalen Brunson currently ranks sixth among Eastern Conference guards in the voting, with Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton leading all guards with 1.3 million votes. Some notable players currently ahead of Brunson include Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard (second), Atlanta’s Trae Young (third), and Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey (fifth).

Jalen Brunson is sixth amongst Eastern Conference guards in the first returns for the All-Star fan vote. Here is where the voting stands now: pic.twitter.com/rUVNRTyTr3 — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 4, 2024

Brunson was arguably snubbed of an All-Star appearance last season and has made himself an incredible case to make his ever All-Star team this season. He is averaging 25.7 points and 6.4 assists while shooting 47% from the floor and 43% from three, putting on an incredible display of efficient scoring.

Julius Randle is on the outside looking in

Meanwhile, fellow Knicks star forward Julius Randle was completely outside the top 10 for frontcourt players in the early returns for fan voting despite his incredible stretch of play over the past two months. Notable names inside the top 10 are Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges (seventh), Washington’s Kyle Kuzma (ninth), and Orlando’s Paolo Banchero (10th).

Randle, a two-time All-Star, had a horrific start to the season but has since played the best basketball of his career. Over his last 19 games, he is averaging 28.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, is shooting 54.6% from the floor, and has scored 20 or more points in every game over that span.

The efforts of Brunson and Randle have also led the Knicks to a solid 19-15 record despite having one of the league’s toughest schedules to start the season, which also deserves some consideration when selecting All-Stars.

Both Knicks stars can still make it, but fans must do their part

If neither of the two Knicks stars get voted in by the fans, they can still get chosen by their peers in the league as well as media members, though fans make up 50% of the vote.

However, there is still time for both of them to get voted in by the fans, as voting officially closes on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

