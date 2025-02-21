Knicks star forward’s knee injury may not keep him sidelined for very long

Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks might not need to worry too much about Josh Hart’s current knee injury.

Knicks: Medical expert gives encouraging Hart prognosis

Hart missed the Knicks’ 113-111 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday with patellofemoral pain syndrome, also known as runner’s knee. However, New York Post reporter Mark W. Sanchez shared this prognosis from a physical therapist, who said this about the ailment:

“‘I don’t think it’s going to derail anyone’s season,’ Charles Homoky, who is with Rusk Rehabilitation at NYU Langone Health, said of the syndrome,” Sanchez wrote, before delving into the causes of the infirmity. “Overuse is ‘the most common cause’ of the condition, Homoky said, but other factors include muscle imbalances, weaknesses and mechanical or flexibility issues.”

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Knicks could get Hart back sooner than later

Runner’s knee also impacted Hart’s teammate Miles McBride, keeping him out for five games earlier in the season. That could be an indicator of how much longer the Villanova product may ride the pine.

Hart has been a workhorse all season long, as is consistent with his level of play throughout his career. The 29-year-old ranks No. 3 in the league in minutes, playing 37.8 minutes per night. That heavy workload, compounded with his natural aggression and hustle, may have contributed to him sustaining the injury.

While the Knicks are now 1-0 without Hart following the All-Star break, they’ll need their standout facilitator back in a hurry. New York has two of their biggest challenges of the year coming up. First, they’ll take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-10) in the second half of a back-to-back on Friday, before clashing with the defending champion Boston Celtics (40-16) on Sunday. The Cavaliers and Celtics are the respective top-two seeds in the Eastern Conference.