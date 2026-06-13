The Knicks are one win away from their first NBA championship since 1973. With a top-to-bottom stacked roster, everyone deserves credit for helping the Knicks reach this point. This has sparked debate among Knicks and NBA fans about who should receive Finals MVP, with Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby emerging as the two favorites. Here is the case for both of them.

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Brunson has carried the load.

There is no doubt that Brunson is the focal point not only of the Knicks’ offense but of their entire identity, a trend that has continued in the Finals. Through the first four games, he leads the Knicks in points per game at 29.5 and usage at 36.6% while being second in assists with five behind Josh Hart.

Jalen Brunson in the Finals:



29.5 PPG

4.5 RPG

5.0 APG

2.0 SPG



Currently averaging the 4th most PPG in a Finals series by a point guard in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/vElhWUttcM — Real App (@realapp) June 11, 2026

His clutch shot-making is a staple of his game, and that has continued during this series. In 39 fourth-quarter minutes, he has scored 46.1% of the Knicks’ points over that frame. He has led fourth-quarter comebacks in both Games 1 and 4 of the series, hitting clutch shots down the stretch.

Jalen Brunson is the clear #1 scoring option on the Knicks that draws the most attention from opposing teams. Other Knicks players have stepped up, but they are aided by the constant attention Brunson draws. The OG Anunoby tip-in in Game 4 is a perfect example. Brunson draws defenders out of the paint on his shot, including the 7’4 Victor Wembanyama, creating the opportunity for OG to get that tip-in for the Knicks. Brunson has reached a level where his mere presence has a positive effect on the offense, and that has shown itself in this series.

JALEN BRUNSON NO WAY pic.twitter.com/eqWjP97Pb6 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 11, 2026

Iconic moments also matter in these discussions, and I would argue Brunson has them across all three wins. The off-balance shot over Castle in Game One to put the game on ice, the steal off the Wemby pass to Castle to get to the line and take the lead in Game Two, and the shot over Wemby in Game Three to bring the Knicks to within one. Not only were these shots spectacles, but they also very much shifted the games in favor of the Knicks, especially the latter two.

Questionable efficiency

Brunson’s efficiency in these Finals has been the subject of some critique. His 49.9% true shooting is well below his typical marks. That mark would be the third-lowest for a Finals MVP in NBA history. Before his fourth-quarter explosion in Game 1, Brunson struggled with efficiency. Frankly, in most of the first halves of this series, Brunson has often taken some time to get in a rhythm to make shots.

Still, it should not be mistaken that much of this has to do with how the Spurs are treating him as a threat. That becomes apparent watching the games and listening to interviews with Spurs players and coaches. They view Brunson as the number-one guy they don’t want to get hot, and will live with others making quality plays. While Brunson could take more quality shots here or there, it should not go understated the offensive weapon he is and continues to be.

OG has been the Knicks’ most consistent player.

In the NBA, you would be hard-pressed to find a player more additive to your roster than OG Anunoby. He combines All-NBA defense with great shot-making while not needing the ball in his hands. In the Finals and the playoffs in general, he has taken that archetype to new heights.

Through the first four games of the Finals, Anunoby has averaged 23.8 points and four rebounds per game. Solid enough, but what becomes even more impressive is his historic level of efficiency. His 78.4% true shooting is the highest among any player in Finals history with at least 50 FG attempts. Combine that with his elite defense and other additive traits, Anunoby’s impact has been exceptional.

Highest TS% In NBA Finals History (Min. 50 FGA) :



1. OG Anunoby — 78.4%

2. Shane Battier — 75.3%

3. Al Horford — 74.2%

4. Mike Miller — 70.1%

5. Bob Gross — 69.2%

6. James Posey — 68.6%

7. Rick Fox — 68.3%

8. Adrian… https://t.co/HWTkzcZIa8 pic.twitter.com/LJ6lHkcP5H — Stat Defender (@statdefender) June 11, 2026

He has also been, both visibly and statistically, the Knicks player least afraid of Wembanyama’s presence, constantly putting pressure on him on both ends of the court. On offense, OG has made 8/11 field-goal attempts when guarded by Wembanyama. He has constantly hunted that matchup, attempting three-pointers over him or generating paint touches. While it is hard to quantify, it must be mentioned that in a series so physical and close, the mental edge having a guy willing to do that provides.

'26 OG Anunoby Finals Tape



• 23.8 pts on 78.4% Ts

• 2.5 stocks

• Game-winner to go up 3-1

• 58/56/92 splits pic.twitter.com/gJpFgE3xEI — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) June 11, 2026

Talking about his defense, while he’s not the primary matchup on either of them, Anunoby has contributed immensely to slowing down Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox. He is constantly lurking and helping on both of those guys, contributing to a slow series for both Spurs All-Stars.

As for iconic moments, not much more needs to be said. His tip-in winner in Game 4 transcends just Knicks or even NBA history. If the Knicks win this series, it will go down as one of the most iconic moments in sports history. That doesn’t even include his chase-down block on Fox, a play earlier, or all his clutch shot-making that quarter.

Just a Role Guy?

Honestly, it is kinda hard to come up with many critics of Anunoby’s game. He is someone who simply does nearly everything well. If there was something that gets highlighted, it’s simply his perceived limitations. Anunoby is not a number-one shot-creating guy, and if he were asked to do that, he would likely struggle. That reputation has followed him from when he was drafted in 2017 to his trade rumors to his actual trade to the Knicks to the Knicks giving him the most expensive contract in Knicks history. While Anunoby is great, there is no doubt he thrives off the gravity of some of his more explosive Knicks teammates.

While some people may see that as a criticism, it is just as much a strength and one that has helped him in these playoffs. Being able to thrive off the guys around you is just as much a strength as relying on the guys around you is a weakness. Anunoby has been the Knick who has made the most positive contributions across all four games of this series and shouldn’t be punished for doing so differently than others.

Can’t sleep on KAT

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Brunson and Anunoby are currently the favorites to win Finals MVP, it can’t be understated that the third member of the Knicks’ Big Three has also had an incredible impact. While some of Karl-Anthony Towns’ raw numbers may be lower and he’s been limited by foul trouble, playing fewer minutes than Brunson or Anunoby, there is a strong argument that he has been just as impactful, if not more, than those guys when all is right.

His defense on Victor Wembanyama has been exceptional. As the matchup on Wembanyama for a whopping 31:19 minutes (triple as much as anyone else), he has held him to 13-for-34 on field-goal attempts, 0-for-4 from three, and forced 8 turnovers. This impact is shown through his whopping 48 series +/- which is by far the highest for anyone in this series. While he may not have the counting stats or the iconic moment yet to be in consideration for the award, just based on impact it is hard to rule KAT out, especially if he has a huge closeout game.

Victor Wembanyama with KAT guarding him in the finals



31:19 minutes



13/34 FG



0/4 3P



4 assists to 8 turnovers



Limited in some aspects, notably some foul trouble, but I'm not convinced KAT hasn't been the Knicks most valuable player when he's on the floor this series. pic.twitter.com/rxIvLu8ckl — Ethan (@NYSportsFanCush) June 13, 2026

Verdict

In the end, the 2026 Finals MVP should be OG Anunoby. While it is 100% true that what the New York Knicks do isn’t possible without Jalen Brunson, Anunoby’s consistent impact on both ends of the floor, all-time levels of efficiency, and clutch moments gives hin the perfect package for the Finals MVP.