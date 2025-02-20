Knicks rookie active vs. Bulls and could fill in for injured star forward

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks will have their 2024 first-round pick available for tonight’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

The Knicks list Pacome Dadiet as active vs. the Bulls

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Dadiet will be in uniform as the Knicks battle through a string of injuries:

”Pacome Dadiet has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game. Might need him too with Josh Hart out and we’ll wait to see what happens with OG Anunoby,” Bondy published on X.

Dadiet could give the Knicks quality spot minutes

The 19-year-old talent has not played for the Knicks’ NBA squad since their Jan. 17 contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Dadiet only saw 1:11 of action.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

With a total of 13 games played this season, the French rookie averages 1.5 points and one rebound per game on 35.7 percent shooting from the three-point line.

Dadiet’s best performance came on Nov. 18, where he scored nine points and sank 3-6 threes in the affair against the Washington Wizards. New York would benefit from him finding the hot hand from outside and using his length to play quality defense in limited minutes, should his number get called.

