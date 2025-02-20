Knicks rookie active vs. Bulls and could fill in for injured star forward

February 20, 2025
NBA: Washington Wizards at New York Knicks
Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks will have their 2024 first-round pick available for tonight’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

The Knicks list Pacome Dadiet as active vs. the Bulls

NBA: Preseason-Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks, pacome dadiet
Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Dadiet will be in uniform as the Knicks battle through a string of injuries:

”Pacome Dadiet has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game. Might need him too with Josh Hart out and we’ll wait to see what happens with OG Anunoby,” Bondy published on X.

Dadiet could give the Knicks quality spot minutes

The 19-year-old talent has not played for the Knicks’ NBA squad since their Jan. 17 contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Dadiet only saw 1:11 of action.

Oct 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Pacome Dadiet (4) drives to the basket while being defended by Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

With a total of 13 games played this season, the French rookie averages 1.5 points and one rebound per game on 35.7 percent shooting from the three-point line.

Dadiet’s best performance came on Nov. 18, where he scored nine points and sank 3-6 threes in the affair against the Washington Wizards. New York would benefit from him finding the hot hand from outside and using his length to play quality defense in limited minutes, should his number get called.

Mentioned in this article:

More about: