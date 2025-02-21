Knicks should consider acquiring former 2x All-Star free agent in summer

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks should make a low-risk investment on a former All-Star that could rejuvenate their bench offense.

Knicks could look into star guard Victor Oladipo

Per The Sporting News’ Dean Simon, former Indiana Pacers shooting guard Victor Oladipo desires to make a return to the NBA:

“If you ain’t heard it from the horse’s mouth, don’t believe it,” Oladipo shared on the first episode of his new podcast The Inner Court on Wednesday. “I’m not retiring, it’s just not what I’m doing right now. For me, I don’t plan on going out the way you guys had last seen me play, I don’t plan on going out like that.”

Oladipo could provide steady two-way play for the Knicks

Oladipo was once propped up alongside Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell and Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker as the next potential superstar shooting guard. The Indiana product peaked in 2017-18, where he averaged 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

That year, Oladipo led the league in steals with 2.4 SPG, and finished in the top 15 in the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year races while taking home Most Improved Player of the Year honors. While the 32-year-old became a role player in his final stop with the Miami Heat, he was pivotal to their playoff success. Oladipo excelled with his perimeter defense and made game-changing plays.

Though he may not return to being a 20-plus PPG volume scorer, the Knicks could bring him on board on a veteran’s minimum contract. New York could bank on him giving them double figures in scoring off the bench while being a prime ancillary facilitator and ball-stopper. The Knicks are dead last in second-unit offense with 21.5 PPG. Therefore, they should explore avenues to turn that around, such as Oladipo, who has boom potential.