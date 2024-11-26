Knicks’ star big man sets multiple franchise records vs. Nuggets

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

New York Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns put his name in the franchise’s record books on Monday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns sets impressive Knicks records vs. Nuggets

Towns scored 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the Knicks’ 145-118 beat down of the Denver Nuggets on the road. With that big performance, he became the fastest player in Knicks history to reach 400 points and 200 rebounds to start their tenure with the team, as StatMamba unveiled after the win.

The achievement is impressive on many fronts. Towns is the latest standout big man to don the Orange and Gold. The company that he’s in also includes home-grown Knicks Hall-of-Famers Willis Reed and Patrick Ewing. Both former superstars were top-of-the-line scorers and rebounders who hit the ground running as Rookie of the Year honorees.

Towns has been on fire offensively to start his Knicks tenure

The Kentucky product also reached the milestone faster than Knicks legend Dave DeBusschere and former Knicks great Julius Randle now of the Minnesota Timberwolves. But that’s not all that was special about Towns’ night. The New Jersey native became the fastest player to reach 400 points with the Knicks since 1965, regardless of rebounds, as StatMamba also accentuated.

It was another dominant performance for Towns in his standout season in New York. He’s averaging 26.3 points and 12.6 rebounds per game on 54.8 percent shooting from the field and 47.1 percent shooting from the three-point line on the campaign. He’ll look to continue leading the way for the Knicks as they strive for a championship come June.