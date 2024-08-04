Knicks star achieves impressive feat despite injury-riddled 2023-24 season

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks star Julius Randle put up an eye-opening stat line over the last two seasons that has not been matched by any other player in the NBA.

Injuries limited Randle to only 46 games in 2023-24. Yet his body of work over the course of those games, coupled with the 77 he played in 2022-23, allowed him to accumulate a handful of total stats that showcased his grade-A versatility.

Knicks’ Julius Randle was a force in several areas over the last two seasons

Knicks Muse shared Randle’s output over the last two years, which includes 3,038 points, 545 assists, 240 offensive rebounds, and 294 three-pointers made. As they accentuated, he was the only player in the league to reach those figures in that span of time:

Randle’s well-rounded play could help the Knicks win a championship in 2024-25

This stat line comes in the midst of an offseason that has seen Randle’s name float in a sea of trade rumors. The overarching sentiment is that the Knicks might be better off with a stronger No. 2 option than the Kentucky product next to All-Star Jalen Brunson moving forward. Brunson leapfrogged Randle as the team’s franchise player after putting together a season that garnered MVP consideration.

Yet, Randle still has a lot to give to an NBA franchise at only 29 years of age. When watching the Texas native play last year, he did not look like his usual self. Yes, the numbers — 24 PPG, 9.2 RPG, and five APG may show a player who was worthy of the All-Star nod he received. However, Randle had a slow start to the campaign and also took time to ease into his outside shot, finishing the 2023-24 slate shooting a poor 31.1 percent from three-point range.

That makes his unmatched production all the more impressive. While the Knicks could luck up on a secondary star player that could make them better for next year, the reality is that there may not be a trade for the former two-time All-NBA honoree, considering his contract and the current climate around the league, that could do that for New York. The grass may get greener with him in the Big Apple on the upcoming campaign, especially if he continues at the pace he’s been on for the last two years.