Knicks stand pat at deadline in hopes of star center regaining form

The New York Knicks remained inactive at the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

Knicks will roll with current roster for the rest of the year

With the Knicks holding back on executing a deal, the franchise will look to their star backup center Mitchell Robinson to be their final reinforcement as they round into playoff form.

However, NBA reporter Tommy Beer views the route that New York is taking with Robinson as a gamble, and expects the following:

“So, by not making a move before the deadline, Leon Rose and the Knicks are making a big bet that Mitchell Robinson will return to the lineup and remain healthy enough to make significant contributions this postseason,” Beer published on X on Thursday afternoon.

“This team has a legitimate chance to compete for a title this season. They will need Robinson to be defensive enforcer and dominant offensive rebounder to reach their ultimate goal.”

Knicks will need Robinson at his best to thwart East rivals

The Knicks’ two biggest needs at the moment are a domineering interior presence and bench scoring. While Robinson is not an offensive stalwart, what he brings to the team on the glass and in the rim-protection department is invaluable.

Last season, the Florida native averaged the most offensive rebounds in the NBA with 4.6. He was stout with 1.1 blocks per game and owns a 1.9 BPG career average. The Knicks will need his quick second jump, high motor and size down low to fend off gargantuan frontcourt ensembles that teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics boast, among others in the Eastern Conference alone.

Knicks will need bench players to step up moving forward

Nevertheless, despite needing Robinson’s presence, New York failed to address their scoring void in their second unit. The Knicks don’t have a single player averaging double figures off of their bench. There were a handful of talents who wound up getting dealt at the deadline that the franchise could have made a play for.

Such stars include Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Porter Jr., Jonas Valanciunas, and Bruce Brown. No matter, the Knicks have all the weapons they need to make a concerted Finals push. It will be on them to make things work with the troops they have.