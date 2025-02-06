Should Knicks be worried after Cavaliers’ latest blockbuster trade?

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks may have an even more serious problem brewing in the Eastern Conference after the Cleveland Cavaliers’ most recent roster upgrade.

Knicks see rival Cavs add quality forward in deadline deal

Before the 3 P.M. trade deadline on Feb. 6, the Cavaliers traded Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, and draft considerations to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for standout small forward De’Andre Hunter.

The East’s top seed at 41-10 has been the standout ball club in the NBA this season. The Cavs are led by 2025 All-Stars Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley, and are secure with talented big man Jarrett Allen at center. Small forward has been the one area they needed improvement in and they did exactly that with their shrewd move for Hunter.

His 19 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.6 three-pointers made per game instantly make him Cleveland’s third-leading scorer and volume three-point shooter, should his productivity carry over. Hunter is adept at knocking down corner threes, has a great frame, and can use his size and vertical to get into the lane and finish at the rim.

Knicks must take Cavs more seriously ahead of playoffs

The Knicks have had the Cavaliers’ number over the last couple of seasons. New York bested Cleveland in their 2023 Eastern Conference First Round series 4-1 with the Cavs having their same core four intact.

No matter, times have changed. The Knicks are 0-1 against the Cavaliers this season despite now having major upgrades with Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Cam Payne on board, and now have to deal with a more sizable wing in Hunter who will make them pay when keying in on Cleveland’s other scorers as well as serving as a body to defend Bridges and Anunoby.

If the playoffs started today, the No. 3-seeded Knicks (34-17) would avoid the Cavaliers until the Eastern Conference Finals. Nevertheless, no matter where they’d potentially face-off, the Cavs got better. New York must use that as motivation to round into form. Both teams will test their strength against one another when the Knicks travel to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers on Feb. 21.