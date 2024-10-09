Knicks sign journeyman center to Exhibit-10 contract

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are continuing to make moves to solidify the back end of their roster, seeking the right mix of players as they head into the upcoming season.

On Tuesday, they announced the signing of Boo Buie, who had an impressive senior year at Northwestern. Buie posted 19 points, 3.3 rebounds, and five assists per game while shooting an efficient .438 from the field and .434 from beyond the arc. He played a heavy load, averaging 36.9 minutes per contest, and his strong performance in college caught the Knicks’ attention.

A Shift in Focus to the Knicks’ Center Depth

Despite Buie’s potential, the Knicks shifted their focus to another area of need—center depth. On Wednesday, the team waived Buie and signed 7-foot-2 center Moses Brown to an Exhibit 10 contract, the Knicks announced.

Brown, a native of New York, brings size and journeyman experience to the roster. The 24-year-old played in 22 games with the Portland Trail Blazers last season, averaging 3.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in just over nine minutes per game while shooting .508 from the field.

Moses Brown’s NBA Journey

Brown has had an interesting NBA journey since entering the league. He began his career with Portland in the 2019–20 season and has since played for Oklahoma, Dallas, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and then returned to Portland last year. Despite bouncing between teams, Brown has consistently demonstrated his potential as a big man with solid rebounding and inside scoring ability.

Now with the Knicks, Brown will compete for a reserve role at center, where he will likely be battling against Jericho Sims and other more established players on the team. However, if Brown doesn’t secure a spot on the main roster, he may spend time with the Knicks’ G-League affiliate, remaining ready for a call-up if injuries or other opportunities arise.

Homecoming and Opportunity

For Brown, this opportunity with the Knicks may carry special significance as he returns home to New York. The chance to play in his home city could serve as extra motivation for him to give his best effort and fight for a place on the roster. With his great size and some NBA experience under his belt, Brown could provide valuable depth for the Knicks at the center position, especially if the team faces injuries or needs additional physicality in the paint during the season.

While it remains to be seen whether Brown will make the final roster, his addition adds intrigue to the Knicks’ center rotation and offers potential upside for the team as they continue preparing for the upcoming season.