Knicks’ rookie forward is headed toward a draft-and-stash role

The New York Knicks made an intriguing decision with their 51st overall pick, selecting French prospect Mohamed Diawara in the second round.

It wasn’t a flashy move that grabbed headlines, but it could be a long-term investment that pays off down the line.

Right now, the Knicks seem prepared to be patient, treating Diawara more like a seed they’re hoping to nurture than a finished product ready to thrive.

Mohamed Diawara’s future likely starts as a stash

According to The Athletic, Diawara is expected to be a draft-and-stash candidate, which means the Knicks probably won’t rely on him immediately — if at all.

“Per league sources, there is a good chance Diawara ends up being a draft-and-stash prospect this year, but he also has an opportunity to show at summer league that he’s worth a two-way slot and should stay around the franchise this season.”

He might occupy a two-way contract slot, spending time developing either overseas or in the G League before sniffing serious NBA minutes.

It’s a sensible approach considering his offensive game is extremely raw and nowhere near ready for meaningful contributions.

For now, the Knicks will keep tabs on his growth, hoping he starts stringing together signs that he could eventually carve out an NBA role.

A tantalizing defensive skill set that caught New York’s eye

What really has the Knicks excited is Diawara’s jaw-dropping physical profile and defensive upside that’s hard to ignore.

Standing 6-foot-8 with an eye-popping 7-foot-4 wingspan, he has all the tools to become a true disruptor on that side of the ball.

That kind of length is like having a cheat code on defense — swallowing up passing lanes and contesting shots that most forwards wouldn’t dream of reaching.

The Knicks value gritty, switchable defenders, so it makes perfect sense they’d be willing to take a chance on someone who could grow into an elite stopper.

But can Mohamed Diawara figure out his offensive flaws?

The obvious concern with Diawara is that his offensive game is still very much a work in progress, bordering on non-existent in certain stretches.

He’ll have to improve as a shooter and decision-maker to become anything more than a situational defender in the NBA.

Without those improvements, he risks falling into the category of players who look the part physically but never put it all together.

It’s like buying a beautiful classic car with no engine — it turns heads in the driveway, but doesn’t get you very far unless the inside is rebuilt.

The Knicks are right to gamble on untapped potential

Despite all these question marks, there’s a logic to New York’s move that’s hard to argue.

Elite defensive wings are hard to come by, and Diawara’s physical gifts are so rare that taking a swing on him in the second round is low-risk, high-reward.

Worst case, the Knicks stash him overseas or in the G League while continuing to develop his offense without burning a primary roster spot.

Best case? They may have unearthed a defensive gem who eventually becomes an impact rotation player.