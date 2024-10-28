Knicks reportedly chased Grizzlies star defender before blockbuster trade for Karl-Anthony Towns

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks were actively looking into a trade for Memphis Grizzlies star defensive point guard Marcus Smart before ultimately hitting the button on their blockbuster deal for All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns this offseason, as new reports reveal.

The Knicks were tied to Smart throughout the summer. At one point, New York was bereft of depth at floor general behind 2024 MVP candidate Jalen Brunson, and Smart was viewed as a quintessential three-and-d playmaker who could remedy that void.

Knicks desired to trade for Grizzlies’ Marcus Smart this offseason

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

ClutchPoints’ Alex House gave clarity on the Knicks’ interest in Smart and how their opportunity to acquire Towns coincided with that:

“A few teams inquired about Smart in the offseason, one of which was the Knicks, sources told ClutchPoints. However, New York’s interest in Smart came earlier in the offseason prior to the team acquiring Towns.”

Smart could blossom in a new environment with the Knicks

The Oklahoma State product is off to a slow start to the 2024-25 campaign nestled into a crowded guard rotation in Memphis. In 22.7 minutes of nightly action through the Grizzlies’ first three games, Smart is putting up nine points, two assists, and 1.3 steals per contest on an alarming 34.8 percent shooting from the field.

The Grizzlies have Ja Morant and Desmond Bane taking up most of their responsibilities in their backcourt. Thus, a new environment may benefit Smart. He has the defensive acumen as a former 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, playoff experience having been to the Finals in 2022, and the tenacity that would fit right in with Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau and his troops.

New York may very well look to make additional moves throughout the first half of the current campaign, and the 220-pound guard could be a player that they reel in to solidify their complementary ranks around Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and company. Smart is the type of player that could take the Knicks over the top so a deal for the right price would be worth it for the franchise.