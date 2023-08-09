Knicks’ Quentin Grimes comes to Julius Randle’s defense

Jan 31, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) argues with referee Scott Foster (48) during overtime against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are shaping their strategies for the 2023–24 season with the current roster, and star player Julius Randle is at the heart of their plans. In this article, we’ll explore the Knicks’ roster, Randle’s contributions, his teammates’ perspectives, and his overall value.

Roster Planning and Key Players

The Knicks are likely entering the 2023–24 season without any significant changes. Barring any blockbuster deals in the next few weeks, the front office may wait until the trade deadline to inject a healthy star as the playoffs approach. Key players such as power forward Julius Randle, point guard Jalen Brunson, and shooting guard RJ Barrett are poised to lead the team.

Manny’s Views on Randle’s Departure

Some have questioned Randle’s place on the team, especially after he struggled with an ankle injury during the postseason.

Julius Randle’s Impact on the Knicks: Stats and Performance

Randle’s importance to the team cannot be overstated. His phenomenal 2022–23 campaign includes:

All-Star Appearance : Earned a spot in the All-Star game.

: Earned a spot in the All-Star game. Impressive Averages : Averaged 25.1 points, 10 rebounds, 4.1 assists.

: Averaged 25.1 points, 10 rebounds, 4.1 assists. Shooting Accuracy: Shot .459 from the field with a .343 hit rate from downtown.

Randle’s effort and scoring production have been essential, even though some narratives paint him as lazy or inconsistent. Without him, the team lacks its full potential.

Quentin Grimes Defends Randle

Third-year guard Quentin Grimes came to Randle’s defense, debunking narratives that Randle doesn’t care about winning games.

“I think there’s a certain narrative around him, which I think is total bulls–t honestly,” Grimes told SNY’s Ian Begley. “He cares a lot about this team. He does everything he can possibly [do] to make sure his body is right, to make sure he’s in the best shape possible to make sure he can give it all. So that’s my dog. It just shows how much he wants to win.”

Randle’s Contract and Value

Randle’s value is reflected in his four-year, $117 million deal, with the star forward earning $28.2 million in the upcoming season. Compared to other NBA stars’ earnings, this is seen as a healthy deal.

Conclusion: Randle’s Essential Role

The New York Knicks’ planning for the 2023–24 season centers around their current roster, with Julius Randle playing a critical role. Despite criticism and questionable narratives, Randle’s performance, commitment, and contract underline his value to the team. The support from teammates like Quentin Grimes further emphasizes his essential contribution. As the Knicks approach the new season, Randle’s presence will undoubtedly be a defining factor in their success.