Knicks: Medicority against the best teams. How will they fare in the NBA playoffs?

The New York Knicks are entering the NBA playoffs as the third seed with a healthy roster. This achievement is already a significant success for the season.



However, the Knicks finished the regular season with a disappointing record of 0-10 against the top three teams in the league: the Celtics, Thunder, and Cavaliers. This stark contrast has led to a reasonable discussion about New York’s chances of making a deep playoff run this season.

Hard Work beats talent

There have been several instances where the Knicks switched from looking like the best in the league to becoming a sideshow. Their inability to execute against top teams has made them a laughingstock as they head into the postseason. The hard-nosed, gritty defense that Head Coach Tom Thibodeau is known for has not been evident this season.



Following the acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns, it was anticipated that there would be a slight dip in their defensive performance. However, with a defensive rating that ranks 13th in the league, they have left much to be desired. The Knicks’ starting five logged the most minutes in the league, and this heavy reliance on their starters comes without a clear first option.

With three former primary scoring options—Towns, Jalen Brunson, and Mikal Bridges—along with OG Anunoby, who is expecting a larger offensive role, there’s uncertainty about who will lead the team on a nightly basis. This has become a topic of discussion among fans and analysts alike.

The Knicks strategically decide when to exert their energy on the defensive end, as they want to conserve it for running and executing their offense. They believe they can outscore their opponents with their offensive firepower and are inclined to focus heavily on that aspect of the game.



However, fans often overlook the contract incentives and bonuses that players have, leading to misplaced blame when it’s evident that each player has their own agenda for getting their shots. This can result in a lack of execution where it matters most: on the defensive end.

The Knicks lack a true identity

Bridges and Anunoby are elite defenders when engaged, but teams know to avoid them when matched up against players like Towns and Brunson. Towns struggles to defend perimeter-oriented big men, and a team like Boston can exploit this by pulling him away from the paint while simultaneously attacking Brunson’s size.



This can exhaust Brunson, making it difficult for him to be as effective offensively as the Knicks would like.

Additionally, the Knicks rank among the bottom third in three-point attempts per game, which limits their ability to keep pace with top-tier teams that thrive on high-volume three-point shooting. In a league increasingly defined by long-range shooting, the Knicks lack the personnel to prioritize this skill.



Although Towns is a prolific shooter, he has attempted fewer three-pointers this season. Brunson’s high usage rate and dependence on mid-range shots and drives create a gap on offense, especially with the absence of efficient spot-up shooters like Donte DiVincenzo and Immanuel Quickley.



Instead, Anunoby and Bridges are better suited as defensive options and are primarily used as slashers with modest three-point shooting capabilities.

Playoff chances

The Knicks’ season revealed their potential as a top team in the East, but their 0-10 record against the best teams exposed key flaws in their defense, depth, and shooting that need to be addressed in the offseason. While they are likely to advance past the first round, a failure to reach the Eastern Conference Finals would render the season a disappointment.



To succeed in the playoffs, they will need heightened defensive intensity and standout performances from either Brunson or Towns. If no significant changes are made, fans should anticipate an earlier exit rather than a deep run to the Conference Finals.