Knicks insider hints at forthcoming changes if they disappoint in the playoffs

The New York Knicks had a strong regular season winning 51 games, yet the vibe around the team is that they have a lot to prove this year in the playoffs. They are set for a first-round matchup with the Detroit Pistons, a series that New York is heavily favored to win.

Knicks insider believes this is a make-or-break postseason for some

The concern with the Knicks is that they have struggled mightily against playoff teams. They went winless against six different playoff teams this year, including 0-10 against the top three teams in the NBA.

Because of those immense struggles, SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley suggested that changes could be coming if they disappoint in the playoffs.

“I do think that there’s a strong possibility, a solid possibility that changes are coming if [the Knicks] flame out against Detroit or even if they’re non-competitive in the second round against the Boston Celtics,” Begley said. “Earlier this year, somebody asked me about Tom Thibodeau, and I thought based on everything that I’d heard coming into the year, I didn’t think there was a scenario where the Knicks would change their head coach.

“Now, more recently having conversations with people, seeing which way the wind is blowing, the stakes are high for Tom Thibodeau going into this postseason.”

The Knicks have a lot to prove this postseason

The Tom Thibodeau era has been a successful ride for the Knicks, as the team was a true laughing stock before his hiring in 2020. However, they have flamed out in the second round in each of their three playoff appearances before this season, leading many to question if he is the guy who can get them to the next level.

Furthermore, Mikal Bridges has been a slight disappointment in his first season with the Knicks. The team traded away five first-round picks for him in the offseason, and his production on both ends of the floor has dipped.

Bridges will also be due for an extension, and they will have a tough decision to make given what could be available on the market. It seems likely that Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant will be available for trade this summer, and the Knicks will likely be among the frontrunners to land him in a deal.

Of course, an impressive playoff run could put a damper on any forthcoming changes, but this is still nonetheless a make-or-break postseason for some within the organization. They will begin their quest for a title on Saturday when they play Game 1 against the Pistons at Madison Square Garden.