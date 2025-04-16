Knicks’ All-Star center reflects on first season in New York

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns couldn’t have asked for a better debut season in the Big Apple. The big man came over to the team in a late offseason trade that many did not see coming, and he wound up having arguably his best season of his NBA career.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a terrific first season with the Knicks

Towns averaged 24.4 points and was second in the NBA in rebounds per game with 12.8. He also shot the ball at a very efficient rate at 52.6% from the floor and 42% from three-point range, and was rewarded with an All-Star start for his terrific performance on the court.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Towns reflected on his first season in an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated’s Geoff Magliocchetti and credits the fans for driving him to success.

“Having grown up in New Jersey and being a Knicks fan, I was excited to be back on the East Coast wearing a Knicks jersey and playing in front of my family and friends. Playing nightly at the Garden, the Mecca of basketball, has been a longtime dream,” Towns said. “The Garden is legendary. Our fans are passionate, vocal and know their basketball and their Knicks history. They are the best fans in the world!”

Towns could lead the Knicks to a deep playoff run

Towns helped enhance the Knicks’ offense and give them one of the top scoring units in the league. He and Jalen Brunson also became one of the best pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA, and are now set up to showcase that in the postseason.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The defense can use some work from both Towns and the team as a whole, but with them heading into the playoffs fully healthy, they can have all systems go. New York has a tough playoff matchup going up against a hungry Detroit Pistons squad, and they have a very talented player in Cade Cunningham, who they must limit from taking games over.

They can beat anybody if they get the same version of Towns they got in the regular season during the playoffs.