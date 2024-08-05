Knicks’ promising rookie guard may not crack rotation next season

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are a deep team as presently constructed. So deep, that their standout No. 34 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft may not see much playing time, if any, in 2024-25.

Knicks rookie point guard Tyler Kolek showed out at Summer League and had many propping him up to be a viable backup floor general behind All-Star Jalen Brunson. Then, the Knicks added Cam Payne in addition to several other game-changing moves they executed this offseason. Thus, what was once a thin depth chart at the one is now a fortified unit that will be pivotal in the Knicks’ playoff chase. Will Kolek be positioned to have something to show for once the upcoming campaign concludes?

NBA writer outlined Tyler Kolek’s path to earning a spot in the Knicks’ rotation

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley had this to say about Kolek’s prospects to get considerable burn in the upcoming campaign (h/t Jeremy Brener of New York Knicks on SI).

“Even running with a nine-man rotation will leave some capable contributors out in the cold. Three of those bench spots would go to Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo and probably Miles McBride (though there’s plenty congestion at point guard). A fourth would belong to whichever backup big New York signs to support oft-injured starter Mitchell Robinson,” Buckley wrote “You know who doesn’t get floor time in that scenario? Tyler Kolek, whom the Knicks traded up to get at No. 34, for one. He is one of the more polished prospects in this rookie class, and he looked the part at summer league. Still, if there are only nine openings, he’d have to unseat McBride to claim one.”

Kolek will have his work cut out for him in competition for a lineup spot

Dec 5, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau talks with New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) on the sideline against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

DiVincenzo and Hart are the only two reserves whose spots in the rotation are immovable. Payne is the presumed backup for Brunson but Kolek could challenge him for that spot. However, as Buckley pointed out, McBride is also coming off of a career season last year and with his 41 percent clip from deep, he has done more than enough to see a similar role in Thibodeau’s rotation in 2024-25.

Those are the two biggest threats to Kolek’s potential playing time, but he’ll also have to compete with Chuma Okeke and Keita Bates Diop just to sit on the Knicks’ bench next season. If New York ceases to alter their roster, their lineup could look like this: PG: Jalen Brunson, SG: Mikal Bridges, SF: OG Anunoby, PF: Julius Randle, C: Mitchell Robinson, Bench: Miles McBride, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Keita Bates-Diop, Precious Achiuwa, Reserves: Jericho Sims, Cam Payne.

How Kolek stands out from guard competition in New York

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kolek will be next to fellow rookie Pacome Dadiet as talents of the future that are most likely to split time between the G League and the NBA squad. The 23-year-old averaged 15.3 points, 7.7 assists 4.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per contest on a borderline 50-40-90 shooting line of 49.6 percent shooting from the field, 38.8 percent from the three-point line and 85.1 percent from the charity stripe in his senior season at Marquette.

If he can translate his play from college to the pros, which he’s already given an appetizer of in Summer League, the Rhode Island native could make things interesting for coach Thibodeau to deliberate on.