The Knicks have the ‘power of friendship’ fueling a Championship window

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Part of what makes the New York Knicks a special team heading into the 2024–25 season is their impeccable chemistry. Last season, the trio of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo led them to the second round of the playoffs, but a number of injuries and a lack of depth ultimately destroyed their chances in the postseason.

The Knicks Added Support With Chemistry

However, the Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets and extended OG Anunoby, adding two key wing pieces and upgrading their defense, supporting their season outlook. The Knicks are entering a championship window, especially with Brunson taking a significant pay cut to allow the front office to spend more elsewhere — that could impact paying Bridges on a new deal in the future or extending Julius Randle.

Jan 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) talks to New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

With that being said, Hart knows that the Knicks have a special equation fueled by friendship and chemistry, which he suggested over the weekend on a live stream.

“I wanted to do it with my friends.” Hart said to streamer Erica Nagashima. “We’re going to have a very good season just with the power of friendship.”

Hart, 29, averaged 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists this past season, making 81 appearances and averaging 33.4 minutes per game. With the Knicks adding Bridges to the equation, both Hart and DiVincenzo will likely come off the bench, providing them with essential depth.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

However, Hart is capable of playing every minute of every game if needed, and that’s a luxury, especially with injury being a major issue for New York over the past few seasons.

With Randle recovering from shoulder surgery and Brunson rehabilitating from a broken hand suffered in the final playoff game against the Indiana Pacers, things are materializing well over the offseason, and the Knicks still have several months before the regular season rolls around.