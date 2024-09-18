Knicks planning to deploy All-Star big man in new role this season

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The topic of discussion all offseason for the New York Knicks has been their backup center situation, as they are relatively depleted in that department thanks to Isaiah Hartenstein’s departure in free agency.

Julius Randle will see time at the center position this upcoming season

There has been speculation that All-Star power forward Julius Randle could see some action as the team’s backup center at various points throughout the season, and head coach Tom Thibodeau confirmed Tuesday that that is something being considered by the Knicks’ coaching staff.

“We could see Julius more at the 5,” Thibodeau said via NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner. “I don’t want to do that for long stretches, it would take its toll, but to have him do it for 10 or 15 minutes, I think he can do it well. He also would create a lot of [offensive] advantages.”

The Knicks don’t have a lot of depth at the center position

Behind starting center Mitchell Robinson, Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims figure to be in the fold as the de facto backup centers. However, Achiuwa’s lack of size and Sims’ inexperience create depth issues for them at the position, and that is without mentioning the injury risk Robinson poses.

Randle is naturally a power forward but has a small ounce of experience at the center position. Defensively, him at the five could create a challenge as he is not the best defender, but with OG Anunoby back and able to hold his own against bigger opponents, he figures to be the guy that will primarily defend the taller players when Randle is at the five, which could lessen the defensive concerns surrounding his usage at the five.

Randle at center could enhance the Knicks’ offense

Thibodeau noted that Randle at the five provides an advantage offensively, which is certainly true, as it gives the Knicks an additional floor spacer at the five position, something none of the other centers on the roster can provide on a consistent basis. It also allows for one of Donte DiVincenzo or Josh Hart to get more minutes and have a positive impact on the game. Both DiVincenzo and Hart played huge roles for the Knicks last season but figure to be back on the bench this upcoming season with the Mikal Bridges addition.

The Knicks will have to get creative with their backup center situation until they find a strategy that works. The hope is that giving Randle minutes at the center position will be that solution and also provide another winning lineup for Thibodeau and the Knicks.