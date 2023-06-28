Knicks need to sign Golden State sharp-shooter: ‘He works his ass off’

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Former Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo recently declined his $4.7 million player option and became an unrestricted free agent. As a result, the New York Knicks have surfaced as a likely destination for this 6-foot-4 guard from Villanova.

Daniel Marks’ Assessment: A Fit for the Knicks

“He’s not a guy that’s going to color outside the lines,” said Daniel Marks, a former Milwaukee Bucks scout said to New York Post’s Zach Braziller. “He can defend multiple positions. He plays his ass off. He’s a really good rebounder for a guard. He can handle the ball some, he can play in the pick-and-roll. You can play him up in the lineup to guard bigger guys. He’s tough.”

DiVincenzo’s Track Record: A Potential Asset for the Knicks

Throughout the regular season, there have been ongoing connections between DiVincenzo and the Knicks. DiVincenzo averaged 9/4/3 and shot a career-best 39.7% from three-point range in a career-high 72 games during this past season with the Warriors.

His Villanova connection with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart could make the Knicks an appealing destination, as the built-in chemistry between the three guards could be advantageous.

Known for his defensive prowess and hustle, coupled with the ability to space the floor and cut to the basket offensively, DiVincenzo could offer the Knicks significant benefits off the bench. This addition could enable Head Coach Tom Thibodeau to run a traditional 10-man rotation, although it remains uncertain if the Knicks will revert to that rotation next season.

Competition for DiVincenzo’s Signature

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are not alone in their pursuit of DiVincenzo, with several other teams looking to bolster their guard options also expressing interest.

“New York will have competition,” Begley wrote. “Minnesota, Chicago and Detroit are among the teams with interest in DiVincenzo, as other outlets have reported.”

There’s no doubt that DiVincenzo, with his free-agent status and considerable league experience, is on the Knicks’ wishlist this offseason. His skills and style of play make him a potentially seamless fit for New York.

Whether or not the Knicks will pursue DiVincenzo in order to deepen their squad remains to be seen. However, considering the possible advantages he could bring, it’s a move that should be under serious consideration within the organization.

Follow this writer on Twitter: @DylanBacker_