3 shooters the Knicks could target in free agency

The New York Knicks, aiming to bolster their roster alongside stars Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle this off-season, are prioritizing not just superstars but also key rotational pieces.

The Josh Hart Extension Dilemma

The Knicks are currently in the process of extending Josh Hart, who has until Thursday to exercise his player option, standing at $12.9 million for the 2023-24 season. Accepting the deal and signing an extension could secure his spot in New York for the upcoming seasons.

However, the Knicks’ primary need is another shooter to enhance their three-point percentage and provide offensive spacing. While Hart brings value as a defender and energetic player, the Knicks might still be in the market for a sharpshooter this off-season.

Potential Shooting Targets in Free Agency

1. Donte DiVincenzo: A Solid Addition

Reports suggest the Knicks’ front office has shown interest in Donte DiVincenzo, a Golden State Warriors player who recently declined his player option. A product of Villanova, DiVincenzo would be a natural fit alongside Brunson and Hart.

In the last season, DiVincenzo averaged 9.4 points per game, shooting .435 from the field and .397 from beyond the arc with an effective field goal rate of .574. The 26-year-old, already experienced with winning teams, could be a key addition to the Knicks’ rotation.

2. Shake Milton: A Cheaper Alternative

The Knicks have reportedly expressed interest in Philadelphia 76ers’ depth shooting guard Shake Milton. Once a crucial bench player, Milton’s role has declined recently. He averaged 8.4 points per game this season, with a .479 field goal percentage and a .378 three-point percentage.

Although Milton may not match DiVincenzo’s scoring threat, he could be a more affordable option. He’s also accustomed to playing for a team that regularly makes the playoffs.

3. Seth Curry: The Veteran Shooter

Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Seth Curry could also be on the Knicks’ radar. Coming off a four-year, $32 million deal, the 32-year-old is unlikely to command a hefty salary, despite being an efficient shooter.

Last season, Curry averaged 9.2 points per game, shooting .463 from the field and .405 from beyond the arc. He offers great value and could be a cost-effective alternative to DiVincenzo, although the latter is arguably the better player with higher starting potential.

As the off-season progresses, the Knicks are expected to carefully strategize their roster build, potentially adding a combination of stars and valuable rotational pieces to secure a competitive lineup.