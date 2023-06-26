Knicks could target 76ers shooting guard in free agency

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In the lead-up to free agency, the New York Knicks have been associated with veteran guard Shake Milton. Formerly a crucial component for the Philadelphia 76ers, Milton’s inclusion could offer the Knicks a boost in roster depth.

The CAA Connection: A Promising Link

A noteworthy connection underpins this potential partnership: Milton is a client of the Creative Artists Agency (CAA). Given the Knicks’ ties with the CAA, this places Milton as a likely free agency target. The Knicks have previously shown a strong connection with other high-profile CAA clients like Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jalen Brunson, who joined the team last offseason.

If we're looking at Knicks connections ahead of free agency, somebody to keep in mind: Shake Milton.



A former SMU player who Larry Brown urged to sign with World Wide Wes and CAA ahead of the 2018 draft. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) June 26, 2023

The On-Court Contribution: A Versatile Player

From a basketball standpoint, Milton has demonstrated his value as an outstanding bench player throughout his five-year career with the Philadelphia 76ers. Famed for his scoring abilities, Milton could offer the Knicks superior backcourt scoring off the bench alongside Immanuel Quickley. This would not only bolster the Knicks’ depth but also address areas like 3-point shooting and bench scoring.

Moreover, Milton has shown his readiness to step up when needed, even making spot starts. In 11 starts this past season, he averaged 20.3 points and 7.2 assists per game, shooting 52% from the field, 41% from beyond the arc, and 97% from the free-throw line. While this represents a small sample size, it’s certainly promising.

The Impending Free Agency: A Key Name to Watch

As free agency approaches, anticipate hearing Shake Milton’s name linked with the Knicks. In an offseason where the Knicks are undoubtedly seeking to bolster their squad, Milton could present an intriguing option for Knicks’ President Leon Rose and his front office team.