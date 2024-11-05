Knicks must start phasing out developmental center from rotation plans

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Though the season is only six games in, the New York Knicks already have a problem at the backup center position. With Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle surgery) out, they have relied on Jericho Sims to provide a positive impact, but to no avail thus far.

Knicks’ Jericho Sims has struggled as the team’s backup center

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

In his last four games, the fourth-year big man has scored a combined total of just two points and has provided very little on the defensive front. In Monday’s loss to the Houston Rockets, Sims was a +14 but recorded no points and four rebounds in 15 minutes, with the bulk of his minutes coming in the first half with Karl-Anthony Towns in early foul trouble.

That positive plus-minus is a bit misleading, as the Knicks cut into what was a 15-point deficit thanks to OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson carrying the load offensively. The interior presence that Sims provided was underwhelming, as the Knicks lost the rebound battle 50-39 and allowed 62 points in the paint to the Rockets.

In their 30-point blowout victory over the Detroit Pistons, Sims had a plus-minus of 0 in 16 minutes of action. Overall on the season, the big man is averaging 1.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in an average of 14 minutes per game. With the lack of true impact he is having on the floor, it may be time for the Knicks to make an early season change to the rotation.

The Knicks should play Ariel Hukporti over Sims

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has been known to typically refrain from playing rookies a considerable amount of minutes, but it may be time to give second-round big man Ariel Hukporti a chance to claim the backup center spot. Most of Hukporti’s playing time has come in garbage time this season, but he did play an impactful 11 minutes off the bench in their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers last week.

While playing an unproven big man has plenty of risks attached to it, those risks may be worth taking as the Knicks have gotten off to a fairly slow 3-3 start to the season. Additionally, it is unclear when they will have Achiuwa and Robinson back, so this provides a chance for Hukporti to make a name for himself.

Hukporti was drafted with the 58th overall pick in this past year’s draft. The seven-footer from Germany had an impressive preseason in which he displayed great athleticism and good awareness on both ends of the floor. New York recently converted his two-way contract to a standard NBA deal, so perhaps he will get his opportunity very soon.

Regardless, the Knicks need to try to fill in the void left by Achiuwa and Robinson’s absences and Sims has failed to step up when needed. Therefore, it may be time to give Hukporti the chance to shine given the upside he has.