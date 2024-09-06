Knicks missed out on their top two free agent centers this offseason

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks come into the 2024-25 season lacking depth at the center position following Isaiah Hartenstein’s departure to the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency. Mitchell Robinson is expected to be the starter, but he is the only seven-footer in the rotation currently.

The Knicks were unable to add Omer Yurtseven or Bruno Fernando in free agency

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, New York made attempts at signing at least a pair of backup centers, but to no avail.

“Earlier in the offseason, the Knicks had some interest in signing Bruno Fernando. Fernando signed a nonguaranteed deal with the Raptors in early August,” Begley said. “As noted last month, the Knicks also made an offer to Omer Yurtseven earlier in free agency. Yurtseven didn’t give the offer strong consideration and last week agreed to terms with European club Panathinaikos.”

Fernando and Yurtseven both could have filled a major need for the Knicks, as they provide size and athleticism on the interior. Achiuwa can fill the hole at a decent level, but his natural position is at the power forward being that he is only 6’8”. There is also the obvious injury risk that clouds Robinson, as he underwent two ankle surgeries last season and has dealt with various lower body injuries in the past.

Will the Knicks make a trade for a backup center?

There is still time for them to make an addition before the start of training camp, but the options available are dwindling. It is likely that any addition would come via trade. They are rumored to have interest in Utah’s Walker Kessler, but the Knicks might not want to work with the high asking price.

Begley laid out the potential internal options for the Knicks to fill in as the backup center if they need stronger production in that area during the season but don’t want to make a trade.

“Sims, 25, doesn’t have much experience as a starting center. Achiuwa can play the position but is a more natural fit at power forward. Hukporti is a rookie. Sure, the Knicks can play Julius Randle at center in the second unit. But does that give them enough depth at the position? That remains an open question as we get closer to training camp,” Begley said.

With a couple of weeks remaining until the start of training camp, the Knicks will take a look at their current roster and determine the best way as to how they should replace the production that Hartenstein gave them in the two years he was with them. It is unlikely that make a splash signing or big trade, but even a seemingly minor move can have a huge impact on a Knicks team with championship aspirations in 2024.