Knicks might bail on promising center’s growth sooner than anyone expected

The New York Knicks know better than most what it means to be snakebitten by injuries at center, thanks to Mitchell Robinson’s fragile track record.

Now with Karl-Anthony Towns in the fold, Robinson will continue to slot into a backup role, which was always the plan when New York traded for Towns.

However, Robinson’s contract is expiring after next season, and there’s a very real chance he’s moved to open cap space or recoup assets this off-season.

If he stays, Robinson would give the Knicks elite rim protection off the bench, but that leaves another intriguing question to answer.

Ariel Hukporti deserves more patience from the Knicks

It’s easy to forget the Knicks still have 23-year-old Ariel Hukporti waiting in the wings, a player they shouldn’t rush to discard.

Last season was admittedly rough for Hukporti, who played just 25 games, averaging 1.9 points, two rebounds, and shooting nearly 68%.

His opportunity was limited, with the Knicks relying heavily on Precious Achiuwa to fill gaps whenever Robinson missed time.

Making matters worse, Hukporti tore the meniscus in his left knee on February 26, which effectively halted any momentum he was building.

Still, writing him off now would be a mistake. He’s flashed promise as a shot-blocker and aggressive rebounder, tools that aren’t easily taught.

Hukporti’s youth and upside still stand out

Hukporti’s raw numbers hardly tell the full story. At just 23, he’s shown glimpses of being the kind of energetic big that changes games.

Think of him like a sapling that’s taken a beating in the wind — he needs time and the right conditions to flourish.

His instincts around the rim and willingness to contest shots make him worth the continued investment, especially on a roster thin at developmental center depth.

There’s real upside here that the Knicks could unlock if they stay patient and let Hukporti grow into his role.

How the Knicks can balance development and immediate needs

Of course, the Knicks aren’t standing still. They drafted Mohamed Diawara in the second round, signaling they’re still thinking about the long term.

Signing Diawara to a two-way contract could allow them to develop both young bigs simultaneously without crowding the NBA rotation.

That setup would let Towns and Robinson (or his eventual replacement) shoulder the main load while Hukporti continues to hone his game.

The Knicks don’t have to decide now. They can give Hukporti another year to prove himself before making any final call.

A patient path could pay off for New York

It would be shortsighted for the Knicks to bail on Hukporti’s development just because he’s battled setbacks early in his NBA journey.

They’ve already seen how hard it is to keep centers healthy across a full season. Having multiple young options can only help.

And who knows — if Hukporti puts it all together, he could blossom into a defensive force off the bench or even challenge for a larger role.