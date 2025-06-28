Knicks could steal Celtics free agent center to reinforce depth

The New York Knicks are staring down a pivotal free agency period that will truly challenge their already fragile financial situation.

They’re currently only about $8 million shy of hitting the second apron, which would add heavy restrictions to their flexibility.

Sitting roughly $4 million over the first apron already, they’re in a precarious position that demands careful roster maneuvering.

For a front office still chasing the elusive path from contender to champion, every dollar counts right now.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Moving Mitchell Robinson could create valuable breathing room

One obvious option on the table is moving on from Mitchell Robinson and the final year of his contract to gain cap relief.

Trading Robinson would open a little more financial breathing room and let the Knicks explore options that bring fresh skill sets.

Given Robinson’s injury history and the need for more reliable availability, the front office could rationalize pivoting away from him.

It’s a delicate balancing act though, because Robinson still brings elite rim protection and rebounding when healthy.

Knicks eye veteran stability with Al Horford on their radar

One name popping up as a realistic target is Boston Celtics free agent Al Horford, who could fill multiple needs for New York.

Ian Begley of SNY recently pointed out that the Knicks are expected to check in on Horford’s availability and see how Boston handles him.

At 39, Horford may not be the player he was in his prime, but his value goes far beyond simple stats.

Last season, he averaged nine points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 42.3% from the floor and 36.3% from three.

He remains a reliable floor spacer and a steady defensive communicator — qualities the Knicks could absolutely use.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Why Horford’s leadership could be worth the gamble

The biggest selling point might be Horford’s reputation as one of the NBA’s most respected locker room voices.

Adding that type of experience could be invaluable for a Knicks roster that’s still figuring out how to navigate late playoff rounds.

It’s like putting a seasoned captain on a ship of hungry sailors — someone who’s weathered storms and knows how to keep the course steady.

If Leon Rose wants more on-court leadership and a player who’s been through countless high-pressure battles, Horford makes a lot of sense.

The contract question looms large for New York’s front office

Of course, it all boils down to money. Boston is limited in what they can pay, which gives the Knicks a tiny window.

If Horford wants to chase one last payday, it might push him out of New York’s reach given their tight books.

But if he values role, environment, and the chance to mentor young talent, the Knicks could have a compelling pitch.

Their front office has shown creativity before, and this could be another situation where smart cap juggling lands them an impactful veteran.