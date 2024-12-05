Knicks may have finally tapped into developmental big man’s potential

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have been waiting for Jericho Sims to come into his own, and he’s showing signs that he’s taking those strides this season.

Knicks: Jericho Sims has played better than his stats show

At face value, Sims appears to be playing at the same level he’s performed at throughout his four-year NBA career. He is averaging two points and 4.1 rebounds per game on 73.1 percent shooting from the field. All of which are in line with his career averages.

However, the Texas product has shown growth from a qualitative standpoint. Sims has set great screens on the year and has also shown flashes of explosion when running to the rim.

Sims has shown maturation in 2024-25 for the Knicks

The 26-year-old looks like he’s translated the work he’s put in during the offseason to the court, and it’s reflected in his noticeably sound basketball IQ. He’s been disciplined on defense and has kept his turnovers relatively low at 1.5 TO per game.

Further, when taking a look at his efficacy in the limited minutes he’s receiving, Sims has seen an uptick in his rebounding percentage (17.4 percent) and steals percentage (one percent) this season. He’s laid a foundation that can be built upon as the year progresses.

Sims still has offensive potential that has yet to be unlocked. His ability to convert at a high rate from the floor could enable him to boost his scoring and add a new element to the Knicks’ offense out of the pick-and-roll. That being said, it will be on him to punish opposing teams at and around the rim and make 2024-25 a career campaign for himself.