Knicks linked to veteran play-making point guard in free agency

The New York Knicks just stumbled into an unexpected gift when Jordan Clarkson hit the market.

They’re set to scoop him up after his release by the Utah Jazz, giving their second unit a much-needed jolt of scoring and creativity.

Clarkson’s addition came at the perfect time for New York, who were desperate for cheap talent with playoff-level experience.

It also showed the Knicks still know how to pivot quickly and land value deals in a tight cap landscape.

Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Reports link Russell Westbrook to New York’s growing wish list

Even with Clarkson on board, the Knicks front office isn’t satisfied.

They’re reportedly setting their sights on another big veteran splash, potentially targeting Russell Westbrook.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, “Add the Pelicans, Knicks and Timberwolves to the ever-growing list of teams said to be in the market for veteran guards. The Knicks, in fact, are said to be a possible destination — in addition to Sacramento and a potential return to Denver — for Russell Westbrook.”

At 36 years old and entering his 18th NBA season, Westbrook would bring relentless energy and leadership, even if the days of triple-double dominance are past.

Westbrook still has production left, but is he the right fit?

Last season with Denver, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds over 75 games, 36 of which were starts.

He shot .449 from the field and .323 from three, staying true to his career trend of power drives and mid-range shots over perimeter bombs.

While Westbrook has never been known for his outside shooting, his ability to crash the paint and kick out to shooters is still elite.

Like a diesel truck, he’s not always smooth, but he’ll run over anything in his path and keep the engine roaring.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Knicks would have to carefully manage minutes behind Brunson

Adding Westbrook would give whoever the Knicks’ new coach ends up being a dangerous second-unit weapon who could single-handedly turn the tide of games.

But it would also mean a delicate balance.

Jalen Brunson is this team’s unquestioned offensive leader, and the Knicks can’t afford to disrupt his rhythm.

Westbrook would have to accept a true backup role, something he might struggle with after years as a franchise centerpiece.

More likely, his minutes would hover around 18-22 a night, used strategically to keep Brunson fresh for deep postseason pushes.

There’s risk, but also real playoff-tested upside for New York

Several other teams are chasing Westbrook, including the Pelicans and Timberwolves, who both see the same value the Knicks do.

If injuries strike or Brunson needs extra rest, Westbrook’s presence could be critical.

His relentless drive and competitive fire are contagious, something this Knicks roster could lean on in tight playoff games.