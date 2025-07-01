The Knicks were just blessed by the basketball gods in free agency

Sometimes in sports, you need a little miracle to fall into your lap.

For the New York Knicks, that miracle came in the form of Jordan Clarkson, unexpectedly dropped by the Utah Jazz.

Snagging Clarkson on a veteran minimum contract feels like finding a hundred-dollar bill in your coat pocket you didn’t know existed.

Jordan Clarkson’s scoring instantly reshapes the Knicks’ bench

At 32 years old, Clarkson is still one of the league’s most creative scorers.

Last season, he put up 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 37 games, averaging 26 minutes.

Even more impressive, he shot .362 from three-point range and .408 overall — more than enough efficiency to carry New York’s second unit.

For a Knicks team that watched Miles McBride swing wildly from hot streaks to cold spells, Clarkson’s steady hand is a blessing.

Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Clarkson offers more than just points — he’s a real secondary creator

Clarkson has always been fearless with the ball in his hands, capable of slicing through defenses or pulling up in the mid-range.

That fearlessness translates to decent playmaking too.

He can comfortably handle the rock and give Jalen Brunson needed rest without the offense completely collapsing.

It’s been years since the Knicks had a bench scorer this reliable, someone who can change a game’s energy in a two-minute burst.

Why the Knicks’ front office deserves credit for this steal

The fact that the Knicks are expected to snag Clarkson on a veteran minimum deal is borderline ridiculous.

He was making more than $14 million last year and could’ve commanded mid-level money elsewhere.

Instead, the Knicks swooped in at the perfect moment, adding a weapon that fits their needs like a key in a lock.

It’s the sort of opportunistic move championship rosters often need to round out their depth.

Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Clarkson’s arrival won’t stop the Knicks from hunting more talent

Of course, landing Clarkson doesn’t mean Leon Rose and the Knicks front office are finished shopping.

They still need to shore up interior depth, maybe find another veteran wing defender, and keep tabs on the market for a backup point guard.

But adding Clarkson lowers the urgency, giving them flexibility to be picky rather than desperate.

For now, they’ve plugged one of their biggest holes with a proven scorer who thrives in high-stakes moments.

A bench that finally feels dangerous again at Madison Square Garden

Imagine Clarkson coming in midway through the second quarter, immediately hunting mismatches and lighting up the scoreboard.

It’s a jolt of electricity the Knicks have badly needed — a spark that can flip playoff momentum in a heartbeat.

At this point in his career, Clarkson knows exactly who he is, and he’ll have the freedom in New York to keep being that same fearless microwave scorer.