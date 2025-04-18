Knicks linked to Sixers All-Star in recent mock trade

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks may have an avenue to trade for Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George in the offseason.

Knicks: Paul George could be an ideal trade target

Michael Saenz of Sir Charles in Charge cited potential buyer’s remorse as a reason for why the 76ers may be inclined to deal George (h/t The Sporting News’ Caleb Hightower). The 34-year-old had a down 2024-25 campaign by his standards. George put up 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game on the year.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While those numbers were down from his usual All-NBA production, the Fresno State product is still one of the best two-way talents in the league. George’s ability to create his own offense at an elite level could make him a better fit in New York than Mikal Bridges, for example.

Could George be what Knicks need to win title?

As talented as the Knicks’ roster is as presently constructed, they still appear to need something more to get over the hump in the Eastern Conference, yet alone win the NBA Finals.

George is a prelude to what Bridges is on both ends of the floor, just with more polish. His experience, coupled with his incredible prowess in efficiently launching three-pointers off the catch or off the bounce, may be a better complement next to Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson, and OG Anunoby in New York.

While his $50-plus million in salary over the next three seasons would be a challenge for the Knicks to match up while preserving their core, George would be an impact piece for the team to consider if he surfaces on the trade block.