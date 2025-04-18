Knicks land Suns’ superstar forward in exchange for defensive menace in mock deal

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks will likely be star hunting this offseason, and one of the biggest names expected to be available on the market is Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant. The Suns just wrapped a disappointing season in which they missed the playoffs, and big chances are likely forthcoming for them.

Knicks land Kevin Durant in mock deal

New York will be considered among the favorites to land Durant if Phoenix does wind up trading him. The Knicks made two win-now moves last offseason by bringing in Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, though they probably need one more star piece to get them over the top of the rest of the league.

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey proposed a mock trade in which the Knicks land Durant in exchange for OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, and five total second-round draft picks spanning the next three years.

“For the Knicks, this would be a third all-in move in about 12 months. And though the window for title contention wouldn’t be open long, it’d certainly be open wide with a starting five of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Bridges, KD and KAT,” Bailey wrote.

Durant would instantly turn the Knicks into title contenders

Durant will turn 37 before the start of next season, so adding him would indicate a willingness to win right now. However, despite his advanced age, he is still one of the top players in the league overall and could form a lethal offense with Towns and Jalen Brunson.

This past season with the Suns, he averaged 26.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in 62 games played. Had he reached the required minimum of 65 games played, he would have been eligible for All-NBA honors and other awards and would have likely been in the MVP conversation.

Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Losing Anunoby in this deal would be a tough pill to swallow given his big impact on both ends of the floor, but it may be a sacrifice they would have to take to bring in the future Hall of Famer. Robinson would also be a tough loss given his defensive prowess and offensive rebounding abilities, but his lack of availability over the past few seasons and the emergence of Ariel Hukporti make him expendable.

Ultimately, the Knicks could be in for a huge offseason, and a deal for Durant could change the trajectory of their future and possibly put them closer to ending the half-century title drought.