Knicks star forward is prepared for Pistons’ playoff game plan

Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

New York Knicks star forward Josh Hart is not ignorant of how the Detroit Pistons may play him in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Knicks: Josh Hart aims to stay true to game vs. Pistons

Per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, Hart had this to say about how he’ll go about attacking the Pistons offensively in the first round:

“I’m gonna play my game. The ball has energy. When everyone touches it, everything — defense, communication, — gets better,” Hart said. “I know the shots are gonna be there, but I also want to make sure we get those guys involved offensively,” he said. “So I’m obviously gonna shoot the shots that I have to take and I’m comfortable taking, but also gonna make sure I help get other guys touches.”

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Knicks will benefit from Hart being an outside threat vs. Pistons

As potent a driver of the basketball as Hart is, the Knicks will need him to be a threat from distance to prevent the Pistons’ defense from containing his teammates. The 30-year-old shoots 33.3 percent from distance on the year.

Detroit allows the sixth-highest three-point percentage to opposing teams at 36.6 percent. New York should not encounter massive problems with the Pistons’ perimeter front.

That will make Hart’s life easier, especially considering the way in which he’s able to break down defenses going downhill as well as in transition. The Villanova product could counter the Pistons’ elite transition defense with a versatile array of scoring for the Knicks.

Ultimately, Hart has a great opportunity to get in rhythm in New York’s series against Detroit. Finding his stroke from deep could prove to be instrumental in a potential second-round clash against the Boston Celtics.