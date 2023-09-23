Knicks linked once again to Cavs star scorer

Apr 15, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles beside New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) in the second quarter of game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Last offseason saw the New York Knicks nearly seal the deal for Donovan Mitchell, and that narrative of possible collaboration remains intriguing. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst brings to light that despite being eligible, the prodigious shooting guard might not extend his tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mitchell’s status points towards unrestricted free agency in summer 2026, while he holds a player option for the 2025-26 season.

Given this unfolding scenario, the Knicks may have another golden opportunity to court Mitchell, especially recalling the Cavaliers’ postseason defeat against them.

“The Donovan Mitchell to the New York Knicks rumors still haven’t gone away despite the Cleveland Cavaliers trading for Mitchell instead of the Knicks last season,” ESPN’s Andrew Lopez said. “Mitchell is extension eligible this offseason, and if Cleveland thinks there’s even a chance that Mitchell may bolt, perhaps they look into seeing what value they can get for the player they just dealt three players — including Lauri Markkanen — three first-round picks and two pick swaps for.”

The Potential Dynamic Duo

Envision a court featuring both Mitchell and Jalen Brunson— the New York Knicks could potentially boast one of the NBA’s most formidable backcourts. Mitchell, now 27, reveled in his premier Cleveland season, registering personal bests of 28.3 points on average, a shooting accuracy exceeding 48%, and a 39% three-point shooting prowess.

The Knicks, while capable of awaiting Mitchell’s availability in the open market, may strategically hasten their advances, especially given their championship aspirations in the forthcoming seasons.

The acquisition of Mitchell certainly demands a hefty trade price, but should he emerge as the linchpin for the Knicks’ championship dreams, New York ought to remain proactive in deal discussions.

The Knicks’ Watchful Eye on Mitchell’s Moves

While an immediate trade of Mitchell to the Knicks isn’t on the horizon, it merits attention to monitor his evolving dynamics with the Cavaliers. How the New York Knicks strategize around this potential acquisition promises to be a compelling narrative in the NBA’s landscape.

