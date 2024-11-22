Knicks legend pushes All-Star center to ‘figure his s*** out’ in the offense

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

New York Knicks great Carmelo Anthony wants to see Karl-Anthony Towns do even more in New York this year. Towns is in the midst of a career season. The Kentucky product ranks No. 10 in the league in scoring (26.8 points per game), No. 4 in rebounds (12.2 rebounds per game), and is shooting a blistering 50 percent from the three-point line. He has the Knicks positioned at 9-6 overall for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

So what more could the early MVP candidate be doing that he’s not doing already?

Carmelo Anthony wants Karl-Anthony Towns to find his place in the Knicks’ offense

Anthony believes that Towns could find his place in the offense better as the season progresses. He had this to say on his “7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony” podcast about how the New Jersey native can move and make better reads in the half-court (h/t ClutchPoints’ Hayden Cilley):

“The Knicks are a seamless team, everything flows with them,” Anthony said. “KAT’s still got to figure out when to roll, when not to roll. When to pop, when to get in the corner, when not to get in the corner. KAT’s still got to figure out his s**t. He’s playing well, he’s shooting the ball extremely well. I love that he’s rebounding the f***ing ball, that’s the biggest thing about that. He’s still got to figure out his pace with the team.”

Towns could increase fringe-MVP play as he gets more used to Knicks’ scheme

Towns has time to find his groove next to his teammates. He was a late-offseason acquisition and has been rediscovering his domineering offensive presence after taking a backseat to Anthony Edwards on the Minnesota Timberwolves last season.

This year, he’s been working through sharing offensive responsibilities with 2024 MVP candidate Jalen Brunson. While Towns has emerged as their top dog early, the Knicks will need to fully establish all of the roles on their team, and perhaps that could be accelerated with the four-time All-Star harkening to Anthony’s advice.

New York has a good thing going as winners of four straight games. Towns will continue to look to improve with his unit as the Knicks seek five consecutive victories next time out against the Utah Jazz on Saturday.