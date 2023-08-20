Knicks land Pelicans star forward in blockbuster mock trade

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

After a stellar performance last season, clinching 47 victories and marking their return to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in ten years, the New York Knicks are hungrier than ever. With the foundation of their success built around Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, the next logical step is the inclusion of a third superstar. Enter New Orleans Pelicans forward, Brandon Ingram.

Proposed Trade: Knicks and Pelicans

James Piercey, an NBA analyst from nbaanalysis.net, recently presented a potential trade scenario involving both teams:

Pelicans would get:

G/F RJ Barrett

2026 First-Round pick (NYK)

2028 First-Round Pick (NYK)

2029 First-Round Pick (Swap-NYK)

Knicks would acquire:

F Brandon Ingram

Ingram vs Barrett: The Upgrade

Even though RJ Barrett brims with potential, his NBA journey so far has been a roller-coaster of sorts. This renders Brandon Ingram an evident enhancement to Barrett.

During his tenure with the Pelicans, Ingram consistently displayed his scoring prowess, averaging an impressive 23.7 points per game with shooting splits showcasing 47%/38%/86%. However, his health has been a topic of concern recently, with a mere 45 games in the last season and 55 in 2022. Still, for the Knicks, the allure of adding another star to their constellation is a gamble worth taking.

Ingram’s Playoff Brilliance

One can’t overlook Ingram’s exceptional talent, especially when it comes to playoffs. His limited encounters with the high-pressure games tell a promising story.

In the 2021-22 playoffs against the Phoenix Suns, over six games, he delivered an outstanding performance averaging 27.0 points per game, accompanied by formidable shooting splits of 48%/41%/83%. Such stats, albeit in a limited series, underscore the promise of transforming the Knicks into playoff behemoths.

The Winds of Change in New Orleans

Given the recent lackluster performances by the New Orleans Pelicans, a roster shakeup seems imminent. And Ingram, with his sky-high value, might be one of the first to be on the trading block if the Pelicans opt for a revamp.

The New York Knicks, with their existing roster synergy and ambition, could emerge as frontrunners to secure Ingram’s services – a move that would significantly bolster their championship aspirations.