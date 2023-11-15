Knicks jump up 3 spots in latest NBA Power Rankings

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have turned a corner after a slow start to the 2023-24 NBA season and their recent string of wins has elevated them in the league’s latest power rankings.

Knicks Rolling As Stars Step Up Their Game

The Knicks moved up to No. 13 overall after a strong Week 4, and John Shuhmann of NBA.com had this to say in regards to their rise:

“The last two games have been the Knicks’ two most efficient offensive games of the season, and have taken them from 28th to 15th in points scored per 100 possessions. RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson, and Julius Randle each scored at least 20 points in both games,” Shuhman accentuated.

Most notably, the Knicks stars are looking like stars again. Julius Randle’s shooting woes were the biggest anchor for the Knicks early. He used a strong 27-point, 10-rebound outing against the Los Angeles Clippers as a launchpad, as he scored 23 or more points in their three-game winning streak that week.

RJ Barrett maintained his consistency shooting from all areas of the floor and he along with Brunson has helped the Knicks move the ball with more verve and create better looks for their teammates on the wing and inside.

The Bench Has Supported The Knicks En Route to 3-Game Winning Streak

The rest of their roster is rounding into form with Mitchell Robinson dominating the glass and Donte DiVincenzo giving the Knicks a spark off the bench. Shuhmann included this nugget regarding their second unit, saying that ‘their lineup with Barrett and four reserves outscored the Clippers and Hornets by 25 points in less than 23 total minutes.’

Can The Knicks Enter The Top 10 For the First Time After Week 5

The Knicks came in behind the Indiana Pacers (No.10), Milwaukee Bucks (No. 11), and Atlanta Hawks (No. 12) as they fell just outside of the top 10.

New York will face Atlanta in their next outing and a win would tie them at 6-5 apiece and give them an edge in the league’s next power rankings installment. Hawks star Trae Young did not play on Tuesday due to a personal matter and should he remain out, that will strengthen the Knicks’ chance to go up 2-0 against them in the season series.

After that, the Knicks will see the struggling Washington Wizards (2-8) in their next in-season tournament game before taking on the Charlotte Hornets (3-7) that could be without Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges. Should the Knicks win out and injuries take a toll on teams in the top 10, the Knicks could very well earn themselves a spot come next week.