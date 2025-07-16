Knicks’ starting guard undergoes finger surgery

The New York Knicks leaned heavily on Josh Hart throughout their playoff run, and by the end, his body felt the weight.

Hart battled through fatigue and injuries, including a right ring finger issue that required surgery following the postseason.

The team confirmed Wednesday that Hart underwent a procedure to repair the damage, though he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Hart was the Knicks’ workhorse all season long

In many ways, Hart was the engine behind the Knicks’ intensity, averaging a career-high 37.6 minutes per game across 77 contests.

That type of load is grueling over the course of an 82-game season, especially for a player who thrives on physicality and effort.

He consistently took on tough assignments, played through pain, and rarely backed down, even when noticeably laboring in the playoffs.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

His playoff impact was limited by fatigue and injury

By the time the postseason arrived, Hart was visibly worn down, and the finger injury became difficult to ignore during key moments.

His typically reliable defense and shot-making dipped as the series wore on, compounded by the wear-and-tear from heavy minutes.

Still, he never made excuses, pushing through until the Knicks were eliminated and finally tending to the damage afterward.

Statistically, Hart posted one of his best years

Hart finished the season averaging 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists while shooting .525 from the field and .333 from deep.

Those numbers don’t just show versatility — they speak to how vital he was across every facet of the game for New York.

Few guards in the NBA can rebound the way Hart does, and his ability to fill the box score remains one of his biggest assets.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Surgery was minor, and expectations remain high

Thankfully, the procedure on his finger is considered minor, and Hart is expected to be ready for the start of next season.

The team anticipates no lingering issues, giving him plenty of time to rest, recover, and hit the ground running in training camp.

Given how heavily he was leaned on, a healthy offseason might be the best thing for Hart heading into his age-30 campaign.

Knicks need his leadership more than ever

Hart’s leadership was invaluable, especially with injuries piling up late in the year for the Knicks’ rotation.

He played through pain not just because he had to, but because that’s the kind of competitor he is — relentless and unselfish.

Much like a glue guy who binds everything together, Hart’s presence often elevated those around him, even when he wasn’t 100%.