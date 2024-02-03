Knicks’ Jalen Brunson to compete in the 2024 NBA 3-Point Contest

Sharpshooting pays off. New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson will not only compete in his first All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 18, but he’ll also take part in All-Star Saturday Night as one of eight participants in the 3-Point Contest.
Jalen Brunson’s outside shooting numbers are among the league’s best as he gears up for his 1st 3-point contest
NBA Insider Chris Haynes broke the news of Brunson accepting the invitation to compete on X:
Brunson is shooting lights out from distance. Not only is he draining 2.7 three-pointers on a nightly basis, which ranks No. 26 among all qualified shooters, but he’s also doing so at a 41.7 percent clip, which is No. 16 in the league.
Brunson has taken his shooting to new levels this year, shooting 45.6 percent on catch-and-shoot opportunities and 39.1 percent on pull-up looks from outside. He has warranted a spot in a 3-Point Contest that has rivaled the Dunk Contest as the most anticipated event of the Saturday night festivities in recent years.
Brunson will try to unseat Bucks’ reigning champion Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Damian Lillard will defend his crown while Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton has expressed interest in competing once more as a representative of the host city. Brunson will put on for the Knicks in what is anticipated to be a competitive field yet again.