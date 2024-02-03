Knicks’ Jalen Brunson to compete in the 2024 NBA 3-Point Contest

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Sharpshooting pays off. New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson will not only compete in his first All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 18, but he’ll also take part in All-Star Saturday Night as one of eight participants in the 3-Point Contest.

NBA Insider Chris Haynes broke the news of Brunson accepting the invitation to compete on X:

New York Knicks new All-Star Jalen Brunson has accepted an invitation to participate in the 3-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/sKlbUCVsTJ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 2, 2024

Brunson is shooting lights out from distance. Not only is he draining 2.7 three-pointers on a nightly basis, which ranks No. 26 among all qualified shooters, but he’s also doing so at a 41.7 percent clip, which is No. 16 in the league.

Brunson has taken his shooting to new levels this year, shooting 45.6 percent on catch-and-shoot opportunities and 39.1 percent on pull-up looks from outside. He has warranted a spot in a 3-Point Contest that has rivaled the Dunk Contest as the most anticipated event of the Saturday night festivities in recent years.

Brunson will try to unseat Bucks’ reigning champion Damian Lillard

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Damian Lillard will defend his crown while Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton has expressed interest in competing once more as a representative of the host city. Brunson will put on for the Knicks in what is anticipated to be a competitive field yet again.