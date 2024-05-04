Knicks’ Jalen Brunson was historic in first round series against 76ers

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It seems like with each passing game, New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson continues to prove that he is a full-blown superstar in the NBA. His performance in the first round against the Philadelphia 76ers only strengthened that argument.

Jalen Brunson dominated in the Knicks’ final four games against the 76ers

In their series clinching victory on the road Thursday night, Brunson scored 41 points and took over late in the fourth quarter to ensure that the series didn’t head back to Madison Square Garden for a Game 7, sending the 76ers home for the summer with yet another disappointing finish. He added 12 assists to his line as well in the win.

Brunson became just the third player in NBA history to score at least 35 points and have at least five assists in four consecutive games in a single postseason, joining LeBron James in 2006 and Michael Jordan in 1989 and 1990, according to NBA History on X.

Jalen Brunson is the 3rd player in NBA History with four consecutive playoff games of 35+ points and 5+ assists in a single postseason, joining:



LeBron James (2009)

Michael Jordan (1989, 1990)#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/gDyWVLVo54 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 3, 2024

Jalen Brunson tied a franchise record in the first round against the 76ers

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers guards Cameron Payne (22) and Tyrese Maxey (0) during the fourth quarter of game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brunson put on a dazzling scoring display that the franchise hasn’t seen in decades. He scored a total of 213 points in the six games played in the series, tying Bernard King back in 1984 for the most points scored in a single playoff series in Knicks history, according to NBA History on X.

For the series against Philadelphia, Brunson averaged 35.5 points (best in the NBA playoffs) and 9.0 assists per game despite struggling in the first two games of the series. Since Game 3, Brunson is averaging a staggering 41.8 points, which is an unreal number to see given the high intensity the playoffs bring.

Philadelphia was not an easy matchup for Brunson and the Knicks

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) handles the ball against Philadelphia 76ers forward Nicolas Batum (40) and center Joel Embiid (21) during the first quarter of game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia posed challenges for Brunson, as their defensive wings made life more difficult for him to get clean looks. But for him, it didn’t matter what was thrown at him, as time and time again he found a way to come through when the Knicks needed him to.

They couldn’t have needed him anymore this series, as Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic are out for the remainder of the playoffs, and Mitchell Robinson missed Game 4 of the series while dealing with an ankle sprain. In Game 6, the Knicks played seven guys and had only five bench points and yet still won the game thanks to Brunson’s brilliance.

Brunson’s contract is looking like one of the best in NBA history

When the Knicks signed Brunson to a four-year, $106 million contract in the 2022 offseason, many thought that the team overpaid for the small 6’0” guard who was a second round draft pick. Two years later, it is looking like one of the best free agent signings in league history just in terms of pure impact as well as his rapid rise to stardom.

Looking ahead, the Knicks will play the Indiana Pacers in the second round, who just knocked off a battered Milwaukee Bucks team in six games in their first round series. New York is set to be heavy favorites in the series, but they can’t get complacent. They will need to keep their foot on the gas and bring the same intensity they brought to Philadelphia if they wish to advance to their first Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years.

