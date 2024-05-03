Knicks’ OG Anunoby was a catalyst to series victory over the 76ers

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks F OG Anunoby was exactly as advertised in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, helping the Knicks to a 4-2 series win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

OG Anunoby answered the bell versus the 76ers

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) reacts to his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Many wondered how Anunoby, a soon-to-be free agent, would handle the pressure of essentially being New York’s second option with Julius Randle’s season over due to injury. Anunoby answered the call, averaging 15.0 points, and 6.8 rebounds per game on an impressive 51% from the field, while also displaying his two-way versatility averaging 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per game in the six-game series.

In Game 6, Anunoby had his signature Knicks moment, throwing down a thunderous dunk over Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid late in the 4th quarter.:

OG ANUNOBY MY GOODNESS



pic.twitter.com/yeH3iob1OZ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 3, 2024

The Knicks made a mid-series adjustment that changed the trajectory of the series

Apr 22, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) is guarded by New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) and center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second half during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Like much of the Knicks roster, Anunoby struggled early in the series containing 76ers G Tyrese Maxey, who averaged 29.8 points per game in the series. After Game 3, the Knicks made an adjustment, taking Anunoby off of Maxey and allowing him to roam as a help defender.

For the series, Anunoby contested 30 shots within 6 feet of the basket, to which the 76ers shot just 11-30 (36.7%), the lowest FG% in the playoffs. This adjustment also allowed Anunoby to be more useful crashing the glass, averaging 9.7 rebounds per game in games 4-6.

This mid-series move may seem minuscule on the surface, but it altered the trajectory of the series and showed exactly why the Knicks are now 24-5 in games Anunoby has appeared in since trading for him in December.

Anunoby is seeking a large payday this offseason

This postseason will prove pivotal for Anunoby. The 26-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent following this season and will be seeking a lucrative contract that could surpass $150 million. The Knicks will certainly prioritize bringing Anunoby back, but ensuring they are getting their money’s worth is also a priority for the Knicks.

Anunoby proved he was worth every penny against the 76ers, and will look to continue his superb play against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, which will begin on Monday. Given that the Knicks will be without F Julius Randle (shoulder) and F Bojan Bogdanovic (wrist, ankle) for the remainder of the season, Anunoby now becomes the X-factor if the Knicks are to make a deep run in the playoffs.